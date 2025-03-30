I got a LaMetric Time smart clock three years ago. Chances are you've never heard of the brand, but you may have seen the gadget. Many YouTubers have one in the background of their videos to show off their subscriber count. However, the LaMatric Time can do more. It shows the weather, displays news headlines, and serves as an online radio. It has a charming LED-matrix screen, and with LaMetric's solid collection of apps, you can customize the data it displays.

Music lovers can cast audio to the Time over Wi-Fi from services like Spotify. On its own, the clock is far from the best smart speakers in terms of sound quality, but the 3.5mm audio output jack makes it a cool Chromecast Audio alternative. However, you should avoid getting one, and not because of its steep price of $200. It's because LaMetric's smart clock is flawed and bound to fail.

What makes the LaMetric Time a good Chromecast Audio alternative?

The Time is a cool, geeky gadget, when it works