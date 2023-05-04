Cooler Master’s Storm Controller is an Android and Windows gaming controller that aims to offer the essentials at a great value. I spent the last few weeks testing the Storm Controller to see how it stacks up against the best Android controllers on the market. While its massive battery sets it apart from many of its competitors, cheap construction and mushy buttons make it hard to recommend.

Cooler Master Storm Controller 6 / 10 The Storm Controller is a Bluetooth and USB-C gaming controller that works just as well on your PC and Android phone. A $40 asking price makes it one of the most affordable Android controllers, but while it ticks all the boxes one would expect from an Android controller, there are few reasons one would pick this over another. Platform PC, OTT BOX & Andorid-based devices Battery 1000mAh (40 hours) Connectivity Wireless (Bluetooth 5.0) & Wired via USB-C Headset Support No Programmable No Extra Buttons Yes Available Colors Black and purple Pros Excellent battery life

Comfortable, even for large hands

Affordable Cons Cheap plastic housing

Textured back is non-existent See at Cooler Master

Price & availability

The Storm Controller is available worldwide for $40, making this one of the most affordable Android-compatible controllers on the market. If you want the cradle to hold your smartphone while you game, this costs an extra $15. While this extra accessory means the controller is less affordable than most options, it’s easy to see where corners have been cut to hit this price.

Design

I tested the Storm Controller for two weeks, using it instead of my Xbox Wireless Controller. There's a $20 difference between these controllers, and I noticed every single cent.

Starting with the good, the Storm Controller never felt uncomfortable to hold. I have larger hands than average, so I know when a controller is too small. The Storm Controller's buttons, thumbsticks, and triggers (placed in an Xbox-style layout) all fell easily under my fingers.

The Storm Controller weighs in at a lightweight 220g, handy for long gaming sessions, but the result smacks of cheapness. It's the same weight as an Xbox Wireless controller without a battery pack, but the Storm Controller's cheap feel is also due to the low quality of the materials. I always felt like I was about the snap the controller in two by accident or would break through the shell with my palms.

I tried to snap the controller in half deliberately but to no avail. However, I wouldn’t recommend chucking it at a wall any time soon.

This lightweight controller has another issue. I used the compatible cradle attachment to hold my phone for most of my testing. The resulting balance was way off, which, although an unavoidable problem with similar clips on any controller, was significantly more pronounced with the Storm Controller.

The unbalanced weight also exacerbates the issues with the controller’s textured back or, more so, the lack thereof. While it is textured, it’s so subtle that even the lightest sheen of sweat renders it non-existent. This meant I constantly fought to hold the controller when my phone was attached, which quickly became frustrating.

The analog triggers are mushy and lack a satisfying click. The face buttons, while tactical, could be more satisfying to press. Both the D-pad and face buttons are rubber-dome switches. The sound of the buttons was hollow, and I couldn’t shake the feeling that something would break off if I pressed one too hard.

The Storm Controller offers a single USB-C port for charging and connectivity. This is located on the top, and the cradle attachment has a hole in the same space to charge while you play. This isn’t a problem, but I wished for AA battery support or a bigger battery pack. This would reduce the weight issue and expand on one of its strengths.

Compatibility and connectivity

Beyond the aforementioned USB-C connectivity, the Storm Controller offers a Bluetooth 5.0 connection. After the cheap construction, I expected the Bluetooth connection to be similarly lackluster, but I never encountered an issue when gaming with my Android phone or PC. There was no discernable lag between input and screen.

Battery life

The Storm Controller offers a 1000mAh battery which boasts 40+ hours of battery life. After charging it once, I didn’t have to recharge it in my two weeks of testing. I always have a few controllers scattered around, but I found myself reaching for the Storm Controller when I needed a spare for a friend, as I was sure it would have enough battery life.

Competition

The Storm Controller is trying to tick all the boxes of a budget controller, but for just a little more, you can find devices that offer far more bang for their buck.

Our current Best Value Android controller is the HyperX Clutch Wireless, which offers a similar experience to the Storm Controller. The HyperX offers Wi-Fi connectivity, and the mobile clip is included, but a 600mAh battery means you’ll get about half the battery life of the Storm Controller. While the HyperX retails for $50, you can often find it for $40, and the phone clip is included in the price.

The Storm Controller fits comfortably in the budget category, but if you’re willing to spend a little more, the SteelSeries Stratus+ beats out the Storm Controller in nearly every way. $20 more than the Storm Controller, the Stratus+ offers a sturdier build (244g), better battery life, and comes complete with an included phone clip.

Should you buy?

The Storm Controller is decent value for $40, but when it’s marketed as an Android controller, being forced to spend an extra $15 for a phone clip puts it in a strange spot. Competing controllers do more at similar price points.

The fact remains that after testing the Storm Controller, I will probably never voluntarily touch it again. My Xbox Core Controller is better in every single way for PC gaming, and my Turtle Beach Atom is more portable when I’m on the go. I recommend buying the Storm Controller if you’re looking for a cheap backup controller, but if you’re looking for a daily driver, give it a pass.

The Storm Controller will be available for purchase on May 20, 2023.