MOV files, the longtime video format of choice for Apple products, have their benefits. They can contain a multitude of tracks, separating video, audio, and text, making them a convenient option for editors. YouTube and other popular video sites accept them, and while predominantly associated with Macs and iPhones, are compatible with Windows.

However, they are not without their drawbacks. MOV files do not compress as much as its rival, the MP4 file, resulting in larger file sizes. As well, because of its longstanding history as an Apple product, it's not as compatible as the MP4 file, which was created to be universally accepted by media players and used for myriad purposes.

So there will inevitably come a time when you will want to convert your MOV files to MP4s. And TinyWow is just the tool to help you.

Go to TinyWow. Open the Video dropdown menu and click on MOV to MP4. Upload your file or drag it onto the allocated space. Also, we will note that although the screen reads 'Drag files here', only one file can be processed at a time. Close The file will then be processed. How long this process takes depends on the size of the file being uploaded. As a guideline, it took my sample video (2.14 MB) 40 seconds to be completed. The resulting MP4 video is 1.65 MB.

The files you upload, as well as the new file produced, will remain on the TinyWow site for one hour before being deleted. This is a security feature that prevents others from accessing your private content. During this one-hour window, you will have the ability to make any further edits, as well as download the newly converted file. If for some reason you convert the file but forget to download it within the one-hour window, you can always complete the process again at any time.

There you have it. A free online tool, with no access limitations nor bait-and-switch schemes in which you work tirelessly to get your files in order only to be told you have to pay in order to access the converted file.

TinyWow has a variety of tools to make your work effortless, including merging PDFs, compressing PDFs, and converting JPG files to PDFs, to name a few. Its clean interface keeps the process simple and efficient, allowing you to conquer the task at hand effortlessly.

Explore the site to see all of TinyWow's valuable tools. Then, bookmark it!

See at TinyWow