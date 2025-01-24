Summary Google Home Gemini extension is rolling out to all users for simplified smart home control.

Gemini allows natural language commands for smart home devices, such as lights and thermostats.

You can now also use Gemini to control non-sensitive smart home devices from the lock screen.

Google rolled out the Google Home Gemini extension in November 2024. However, the rollout was limited to Google Home users on the Public Preview program. Two months later, the company is releasing the smart home extension for everyone, making it easier and simpler to control your thermostat, lights, and other smart devices using Gemini.

With the Google Home extension enabled, you can talk to Gemini in natural language to control your smart home. Plus, it can understand multiple commands together. So, for example, you can ask Gemini to "set the dining room for a romantic date night" or trigger the vacuum by asking it to "help me clean up the kitchen."

The same security limitations apply as applicable during the Public Preview program, so you cannot ask Gemini to control your security devices, like gates, cameras, locks, and garage doors. In such cases, Gemini will open the Google Home app so you can take the action manually (via The Verge). The thermostat design inside the Gemini app is also getting revamped controls that look similar to the one in the Google Home app.

Additionally, the Google Home Gemini extension cannot broadcast messages on connected devices, add or delete devices, or execute routines.

Below are the smart home devices you can control using Gemini with the Google Home extension:

Lights & power , like lights, outlets, and switches

, like lights, outlets, and switches Climate control , like air conditioning units, thermostats, heaters, and fans

, like air conditioning units, thermostats, heaters, and fans Window coverings , like curtains, blinds, and shutters

, like curtains, blinds, and shutters Media devices , like TVs and speakers

, like TVs and speakers Other smart devices, like washers, coffee makers, and vacuums

Use Gemini to control non-sensitive smart home devices

Another improvement is that you can control "non-sensitive" smart home devices directly through Gemini from your phone's lock screen. Plus, you can control the volume and media playback on smart speakers, TVs, and displays from the Gemini app.

Google's support page says the Google Home Gemini extension is gradually rolling out, so it might not immediately appear for everyone. If you are not part of the public preview, you may have to wait a few weeks.

With the Google Home extension rollout, Gemini has taken another step to fully replace Google Assistant while delivering a better and smarter experience.