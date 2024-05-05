Xfinity is a popular internet service provider with tens of millions of broadband and mobile internet subscribers. That's great, but a massive user base can strain customer service resources and slow response times. The bottom line is that you might have trouble getting through, particularly if there's an outage or another problem that affects many people. The same can be said for any of the best phone carriers. Here's how to get through to Xfinity customer service and talk to a human during busy times.

Xfinity Callback

Getting a call back is one of the most convenient options available. It lets you go on with your busy day without waiting on hold, listening to Muzak and repetitious promotional messages.

If you use a Google Pixel Phone, the Hold for Me feature waits on the line for you while you go about your day. Hold for Me is one of the many Call Assist benefits that Pixel owners enjoy.

Here's how you'll queue up with Xfinity's callback feature. Go to Xfinity's callback page, sign in to your account, and fill in a short form describing the issue you need help with. At the last step, provide Xfinity with your phone number and email address so that a support agent can get back to you. You can specify a day and time you'll be available, but that doesn't guarantee Xfinity will contact you at that exact time.

During busy periods, Xfinity could call or email at a later time, possibly even the next day.

Call Xfinity support

If you want to call Xfinity support, dial 1-800-XFINITY or 1-800-934-6489. Those are two ways to enter the same toll-free number. Calls to Xfinity support pass through a menu system that directs you to an appropriate agent. It makes sense because someone trained in broadband support can't offer the best help for mobile problems and vice versa.

You'll wait a short time for an agent. The system could funnel you into an automated help line. Advanced AI might make computer assistants more helpful, but you might prefer talking to a human when you have trouble.

If you get frustrated with the menu and automation, there are tricks that might bypass the automation. You'll still hold for a live Xfinity agent.

Many automated systems respond to a verbal request for an agent or a human, so those keywords are worth a try.

GetHuman recommends pressing the zero key ( 0 ), then the pound key ( # ) repeatedly until someone comes on the line to assist you.

), then the pound key ( ) repeatedly until someone comes on the line to assist you. The same page claims live agents are available Monday through Saturday between 7 AM and 9 PM (no time zone given) and suggests Saturday is often the least busy day to call.

Automated systems can change anytime, so verbal requests and keypad tricks might not shorten your wait.

Xfinity app

You may have the Xfinity Android or iOS app if you're a mobile customer. The Xfinity app also works with broadband home internet service. It's not just for mobile subscribers.

The mobile app is an easy way to check orders, get Xfinity Rewards, and more. It's also handy for support. Open the app and tap the Services tab at the bottom to check details that might solve your problem. You can view mobile data usage, see the number of active lines on your account, and troubleshoot some issues within the app. If that doesn't help, select Chat with Xfinity Mobile to get assistance.

Close

Go to the Wi-Fi tab to check details about your broadband internet, see how many people are using the internet, and troubleshoot problems with Xfinity's automated wizard.

The Xfinity app's chat feature opens the Xfinity Assistant, an AI agent. It isn't a person answering your questions.

Visit an Xfinity Store

If you've tried everything and can't wait any longer for help, visit an Xfinity Store. Even if there's a line, you can see the progress and estimate how long it will take to get assistance.

You can check if there's a location in your area on Xfinity's store selector web page.

Xfinity help articles

You might find an answer to your question or help with a problem here on Android Police. For example, we recommend the best Xfinity Mobile plans and explain how to use Xfinity Mobile's Quick Pay without logging in.