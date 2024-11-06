How to contact Proton Mail customer service

Proton Mail is a privacy-focused email service that provides assured protection by encrypting your emails. It makes it impossible for unintended recipients to read your messages. You can access them from your phone, tablet, PC, or the Chromebook you use every day. Proton also has an ecosystem of services, like Proton VPN, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass. The service isn't perfect, and you may face issues with email delivery, loading times, and app performance. This guide shows you how to contact Proton Mail's customer service to solve problems.

You can troubleshoot common issues before getting in touch with customer support:

A corrupted browser cache can cause problems. You can fix it by clearing the cache and restarting the browser.

Update your browser to the latest version.

Activate JavaScript, cookies, and sessionStorage if you use Proton Mail in your browser.

Turn off Private Browsing if you use Apple's Safari browser.

Even if the methods above fix your problem, report the bug so that Proton Mail can find the cause and work on a permanent solution.

You can get help from Proton Mail by filling out its support form or emailing customer support. Proton Mail Business customers can also request support via phone call.

Fill out Proton Mail's support form

You can contact Proton Mail customer support by filling out their support form via Zendesk. Enter details like the topic, your email address, the operating system, and the app version. Describe your issue in detail and include error messages in the message field. Click Send Message to submit the form.

Email Proton Mail's customer service

You can email support@protonmail.zendesk.com for queries and solutions. However, Proton states that emailing support may limit its ability to prioritize your query. The company handles all requests in-house. If you don't want to use Zendesk, email Proton at contact@proton.me. While your messages are end-to-end encrypted, these requests do not connect to a customer support platform. Proton cannot monitor them for service levels and waiting times, meaning it takes longer to process the request.

Request a call (for Business accounts only)

Proton for Business customers can schedule a phone call or video chat with Proton Mail's support team. You need a Business account with over twenty members. After scheduling a call, you'll receive a confirmation email, and the Support team will contact you.

Here is how to request a call:

Sign in to your account from the account.proton.me website. Click your account name in the upper-right corner. Select Request a call. Choose a date from the calendar. Select your time zone. Choose a time slot and click Next. Enter your details. Click Schedule Event.

Keep your emails private with Proton Mail

Proton Mail uses end-to-end encryption to ensure private communication. It's one of the most secure email options, but you may face occasional issues with the service. The methods listed in this guide help you contact customer support.

If you prefer Gmail over Proton Mail, there are many ways to ensure your emails are more secure. Gmail's Confidential Mode lets you send emails that can't be forwarded, downloaded, copied, or printed. It also allows you to revoke access or set an expiration date. You'll need a paid Google Workspace account if you want more security.