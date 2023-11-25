Roku offers several streaming sticks, boxes, and TVs to cut the cord at home and at the office. Whether you choose a Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, or another top streaming device, you need a robust Wi-Fi network to unlock thousands of channels and stream on-demand TV shows, movies, live sports, and more.

If your Roku TV or box has an Ethernet port, hook up the LAN cable for high-speed internet connectivity. However, you may prefer a wireless network for convenience. Here's how to establish a Wi-Fi network on Roku.

Connect Roku to Wi-Fi: Requirements

Make sure you have the following for a smooth Wi-Fi setup process:

A Roku device (streaming stick, box, or a TV)

Roku remote

A nearby router

Wi-Fi network password

If you don't remember the Wi-Fi network password, check the saved details on your Android phone or tablet.

Connect Roku to Wi-Fi for the first time

Roku asks you to connect to a Wi-Fi network during the setup wizard. Follow these step-by-step instructions:

When you switch on your Roku device for the first time, it asks you to connect to the internet. Select Wireless and click Set up new wireless connection. Roku scans for nearby wireless connections. If your home or office Wi-Fi network doesn't appear, place your router near the Roku and run the scan again. Select your wireless network. Roku shows the on-screen keyboard. Type the Wi-Fi password and select Connect. Roku downloads and installs the latest Roku OS version. Follow the on-screen guide to complete the setup.

Connect Roku to another Wi-Fi network

The Roku streaming stick is travel-friendly due to its compact size. If you want to connect to another Wi-Fi network, use the steps below. The trick also comes in handy when you change the Wi-Fi network name or password. You'll connect to the new network again with the latest authentication details.

Go to Roku Home and open Settings. Select Network and open Set up connection. Click Wireless. Roku scans for wireless connections. If it doesn't find a Wi-Fi network, select Scan again to see all networks. You may have a private network if your network doesn't show up. Go to the Private network and enter the name of your private network (SSID). Select a Wi-Fi network. Roku may suggest a recommended network. You can also check the Wi-Fi signal strength. Enter the network password for your wireless network. It's a case-sensitive keyboard. Use the Shift key to type the correct password for a flawless connection. Click Connect. The Roku device is set to use the new Wi-Fi network.

Check Wi-Fi bandwidth saver

The Roku OS bandwidth-saver feature kicks in when you don't use the remote for four hours. The system asks if you are still watching. If you don't respond, it stops streaming the content to save network bandwidth. If you're on an unlimited Wi-Fi plan and don't want such messages while binge-watching Netflix shows, turn it off.

Open Roku Settings and select Network. Click Bandwidth saver. Select Off.

Check signal strength and Wi-Fi network speeds on Roku

Do you frequently face Wi-Fi network glitches on your Roku device? Check the connection, signal strength, and internet download speeds from Roku Settings. Here's what you'll do:

Head to Roku Home and open Settings. Select Network and choose Check connection. The option tests your network connection to see if better networks are available. This may take a minute. Make sure it displays a green checkmark beside each result and flashes the Connection check was successful message. Go to the About menu and check the signal strength and internet download speeds.

Common network connection troubleshooting tips on Roku

Does your Roku device fail to show and connect to a Wi-Fi network? Try these troubleshooting tricks to fix network glitches:

Type your Wi-Fi password correctly.

Place your router near a Roku device.

If all the devices have network glitches, restart the router and try again.

Restart the Roku device.

Try an Ethernet cable or purchase a third-party Ethernet adapter that's compatible with your Roku device.

Unlock your Roku device's full potential

Now that your Roku device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, go to the Steaming Channels menu and download the top value streaming services. Roku also supports your favorite local news, sports, and entertainment channels. Check our dedicated guide to learn the top tips and tricks and get the best out of your latest purchase.