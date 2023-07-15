Many of our favorite Android games offer controller support, letting you bypass finicky touchscreen controls with the reliability of physical joysticks and triggers. However, while there are many fantastic Android-compatible controllers available, you may want to use a controller you already have.

Your Dualshock 4 wireless controller is compatible with your Android phone or tablet and is a versatile option to boot, offering Bluetooth and wired connections. We show you how to connect your PS4 controller to your Android device and how to solve common problems.

How to connect a DualShock 4 to your Android device via Bluetooth

Just like with your PlayStation 4 console, your DualShock 4 can connect to your Android device as a Bluetooth device. If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can also connect your PS4 controller via Bluetooth.

Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on your DualShock 4 until it enters pairing mode (shown by the flashing white light bar on the back of the controller). Open your Android phone's Settings app. Search "Bluetooth" in your Settings app's search bar and open the Bluetooth menu. Tap Pair new device. Tap DualShock 4 from the list of available devices.

If your PlayStation controller doesn't show up, check your Bluetooth settings to see if the controller is already connected to your device. Your controller will eventually leave pairing mode, so don't take too long with your Android phone.

To disconnect your controller, press and hold the PS button until the controller turns off.

How to connect a DualShock 4 to your Android device via USB

Connecting your DualShock 4 to your Android device via USB means a more reliable connection, although you will drain your phone's battery faster. However, the cable that comes with your DualShock 4 controller isn't compatible with the USB-C port on your Android device. You'll need a USB-A/USB-C adapter or a USB-C to Micro-USB cable.

You're ready to play once you're plugged in. No setup is needed.

What else can I do with my DualShock 4 controller?

Your DualShock 4 controller is a great Android controller, but it can do a lot more than act as a generic Android controller.

If you own a PlayStation 5 or a PlayStation 4, you can use the PS Remote Play app (only available on Android 10 and newer) to access your console from anywhere. This app lets you play games with the full functionality of your DualShock 4 controller without any compromises.

You can also use your controller to navigate your device in a pinch, although we don't recommend it except in a pinch.

Play mobile games with your DualShock 4 controller

Sony's DualShock 4 is a great controller and can make mobile gaming that much more fun. Your controller is also compatible with Apple's iOS devices, including iPads. Still, plenty of fantastic Android games don't need a controller. Our roundup of the top Android games will give you hours of fun, regardless of your favorite way to play.