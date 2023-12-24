WearOS smartwatches have had a lot of ups and downs over the past few years. With the arrival of the original Google Pixel Watch in 2022, Google revived interest in the smartwatch operating system. The Google Pixel Watch was a good smartwatch with some flaws, but the Pixel Watch 2 stakes its claim as one of the best WearOS smartwatches on the market.

If you buy the Pixel Watch 2 with LTE, you can use it independently of a smartphone, but you need to set up LTE service.

What does it mean to have an LTE smartwatch?

An LTE smartwatch means that the watch can access mobile data without a Bluetooth connection to your phone. This works by adding an eSIM to your smartwatch. This eSIM shares a phone number with your smartphone, so texts, calls, and notifications sync between devices. The functionality is useful since it allows you to leave your phone at home if you want to go for a run or complete a quick errand and be able to receive texts and calls.

How do I find my Pixel Watch's eSIM identification number?

While setting up service for your Pixel Watch 2, your carrier may request your smartwatch's eSIM identification number (EID). To find it:

Swipe down from the home screen of your Google Pixel Watch 2. Tap the settings gear in the menu. Tap Connectivity. Close Tap Mobile. Tap SIM status. Close Scroll down. Your EID is at the bottom of the page.

How to connect your Pixel Watch 2 to LTE

To connect your Pixel Watch 2 to LTE, you need your watch and your smartphone.

Swipe down from the top of your Pixel Watch and tap the settings gear. Select Connectivity. Close Tap Mobile. Make sure Automatic is selected. Close On your smartphone, launch the Google Pixel Watch app. Select Mobile network. Close Tap Set up a new profile. Select Set up a new profile via your cellular carrier.

Follow any on-screen instructions to finish the setup. You may also need to follow your carrier-specific instructions to finish the setup.

Fix LTE activation issues

If you previously used a smartwatch with LTE but have not used the plan in a while, you may have an issue activating service on your Pixel Watch 2.

Charge your Pixel Watch 2 to 100%. Swipe down and tap the settings gear on your Pixel Watch. Tap Connectivity > Mobile > SIM Status. If you see an existing eSIM profile, go back to Mobile and go to Advanced > Reset eSIM. This may require you to call your carrier.

If you successfully set up the cellular plan but cannot connect to cellular data without your phone, restart your Pixel Watch by swiping down, tapping the settings gear, and going to System > Restart.

Watch what you can do

The Pixel Watch 2 with LTE allows you to use your smartwatch without connecting to your smartphone. To do so, you'll set up LTE service, which is a straightforward process. The Pixel Watch 2 has other great tips and tricks to maximize your smartwatch experience.