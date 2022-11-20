The 2022 holiday season is upon us. With thousands of home products featured in Black Friday sales, creating an ideal shopping list can get tiring and confusing at times. Whether you want a smart alarm clock, ice maker, dishwasher, or vacuum cleaner, Ecozy has covered you with a wide range of products at an affordable price tag. Let’s check them out.

1. Ecozy smart alarm clock

It’s not always possible for everyone to wake up with a warm sunrise in the room. Ecozy’s smart alarm clock comes with sunrise simulation and a gentle ringtone to make your mornings pleasant and refreshing. The clock offers adjustable light brightness settings that brighten overtime before the alarm goes off. It’s ideal for everyone, including elders, kids, and heavy sleepers.

You can connect Ecozy smart clock to a Wi-Fi network and manage it using the EcozyHome app on your phone. You can set up four alarms with built-in natural sound and sixteen adjustable volume levels. Ecozy alarm clock packs an FM radio too. When completing household chores, simply ask Alexa to play your favorite radio station on Ecozy clock. Apart from yellow sunrise light, the Ecozy alarm clock is compatible with seven colorful atmosphere lights to create the perfect mood at home.

Ecozy smart alarm clock can also be your perfect sleep aid light. It can simulate a fading sunset with natural sounds and helps alleviate sleep problems.

2. Ecozy portable ice maker

Ecozy offers several portable ice markers to choose from. You can pick any machine based on ice-making capacity and dimensions. The most affordable from the bunch is ideal for an office bar party, kitchen, or a potluck at home. Available in two color options, Ecozy portable ice maker takes only six minutes to get nine ice cubes per cycle. It can produce up to 26lbs of ice in 24 hours.

Ecozy portable ice maker noise is almost similar to a working fridge, with less than 35dB sound levels. When the ice basket is full, the machine stops making more cubes, and it will also indicate when the water level is low. The ice maker comes with a convenient self-cleaning function to clean every corner of the machine through water circulation. When you don’t use an ice maker for a long time, make sure to wash it first before pouring water to create ice cubes. The company also throws an ice scoop and ice bags with your purchase.

Ecozy offers another ice maker with stainless steel build too. It’s corrosion-resistant, looks stylish, feels durable, and easy to clean. The ice-making capacity and other features remain the same as discussed above. Thanks to their comfortable dimensions, both these ice makers are also ideal for a small road trip or a weekend vacation.

When you have a bigger housewarming party or office inauguration, you need an ice maker with a higher capacity to quickly produce ice cubes. Packed with a powerful compressor, the high-end Ecozy ice maker takes only 13 minutes to get 24 ice cubes per cycle.

Ecozy supports two ways to add water to the ice maker machine. You can add it manually or attach a water bottle at the top, removing the hassle of refilling it frequently. You never have to worry about running out of water to make ice cubes. The machine can produce up to 44lbs of ice in 24 hours, melts slowly, and you can use the supplied ice bags and ice scoop to store the ice cubes in the freezer. The ice maker comes with the same self-cleaning function, and it’s made of sturdy, long-lasting stainless steel materials.

3. Ecozy robot vacuum cleaner

With Ecozy robot vacuum cleaner, you no longer need to worry about your little ones making a mess at home. The vacuum cleaner is packed with three pieces of large-capacity dust bags and an advanced five-layer HEPA filtration system to clean your home for up to 45 days. The robot vacuum and mop combo offers 3000 Pa large suction power to deep clean carpets and floors and remove small debris and pet hair.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a 2-in-1 dustbin and water tank to sweep, vacuum, and mop floors without breaking a sweat. Thanks to a thinner profile, the vacuum cleaner can easily go under tight corners and couches to complete the process.

The vacuum cleaner is smart enough to return to the base when it runs out of charge and automatically empties the dust box. The runtime is rated at 150 minutes on a single charge, which should be more than enough for most room sizes. Ecozy robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and EcozyHome app. You can simply use your voice commands to start or stop the cleaning process. Quite convenient, isn’t it?

The company’s smart home app lets you glance over cleaning information, accessories status, mopping levels, cleaning modes, scheduled cleaning, and more.

4. Ecozy portable dishwasher

No one prefers to do dishes after a potluck or small party at home. Ecozy’s portable mini dishwasher cleans dirty dishes, saves time, minimizes power usage, and does the job in no time. It’s a portable machine with no hookup needed. You need to fill up the 5L water tank and let it complete the cleaning process. While the Ecozy dishwasher is small enough to carry around conveniently, it easily accommodates a wide range of dishes of all sizes.

The portable dishwasher is cost-effective, delivers a good cleaning effect, and packs a powerful heating technique to vaporize moisture, making it ideal for small families. You can check the whole cleaning process through the transparent doors.

Your holiday shopping list is incomplete without Ecozy products

