The Pixel 6 is three years old already, if you can believe it. When Google launched the phone in the fall of 2021, it promised Android version updates for three years, then security updates for an additional two years. That first date passed back in October — but not long after, it turned out the Pixel 6 was eligible for the Android 16 developer preview. At the time, Mishaal Rahman forecast here on AP that that meant the phone would see not only stable Android 16, but also likely Android 17, as well.

Well, Mishaal was right: Google's updated its documentation to show that the Pixel 6 and several other past-gen Pixel phones will now receive both OS and security updates for a full five years from when they went on sale — which means that the Pixel 6 will get Android 16 next year and Android 17 in 2026. That's a big deal for a lot of reasons.

Welcome to Compiler, your weekly digest of Google's goings-on. I spend my days as Google Editor reading and writing about what Google's up to across Android, Pixel, and more, and sum it up right here in this column. This is the Google news you need to understand this week.

Last year's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were Google's first phones to come with a seven-year update promise; the Pixel 8 will get OS and security updates until at least October 2030. That was a big step for Google, but it wasn't great news for people who bought a Pixel 7, which, at the time, was only guaranteed OS updates through 2025.

With this latest change, seven additional Pixel phones — the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and the first-gen Pixel Fold — are now guaranteed OS updates for five years from their on-sale dates. Each was always promised five years of security patches, but now, they'll all get full-fat Android updates for that entire period, as well.

Android updates aren't as feature-packed as they used to be, but this is still a very good thing. As Mishaal explained in his piece about the Pixel 6 getting Android 15, it's not just security updates that are good for security. Bug fixes that aren't explicitly made to patch security vulnerabilities can still have that effect, so continued support for OS updates in addition to security patches can help plug additional gaps in security.

Longer software support also makes Google's new refurbished program make a little more sense. I'm still not sure I'd recommend paying $339 for a Pixel 6 in late 2024 even with the promise of Android 16 and 17 — you could get a brand-new Pixel 8a for $399 over Black Friday, and that thing will get Android 21 eventually — but the prospect doesn't seem quite as ill-advised as it used to. (It's still pretty ill-advised, though.)

The shift also gives me confidence Google will make good on its seven-year update commitments for the Pixel 8 and 9 series. Google's never done anything to signal that it couldn't manage to keep its newest phones up to date into the next decade, but it's still something the company's never done before — up until last year, it was only shooting for three years of OS updates. Seven years doesn't seem like too much for us to ask of Google, but without precedent, it seemed almost too good to be true.

Now, I wouldn't necessarily be surprised to see the Pixel 8 get updates even longer than that. As hardware advancements continue to slow year over year, it's comforting to know that Google's not leveraging software obsolescence to try to force upgrades quite as aggressively as it could, even if a bunch of the local AI improvements in the latest Pixel Drop are exclusive to Pixel 9.

If you're enjoying your Pixel 6, more power to you — but plan to start shopping for a new phone in 2026.

Meanwhile...

The December Feature Drop for Pixel phones is here. Android 15 QPR1 is rolling out to Pixel phones, Pixel Watches, and the Pixel Tablet right now. The update benefits the Pixel 9 series more than older phones, with several new features — like contextual replies during screened calls and a Clear Voice mode for Google's Recorder app — leveraging on-device AI. But the drop also brings some features to older devices, including formerly Pixel Watch 3-exclusive Cardio Load metrics for Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

Google's using AI to predict weather weeks in advance. Google DeepMind's new GenCast model uses decades of weather data to predict 15-day forecasts that, so far, have outperformed traditional forecasts "97.2 percent of time." Personally, I'm not thrilled to see advances in a public good like weather prediction made by a subsidiary of a corporation that has shareholders to answer to — but for the time being, we're expecting to see GenCast's forecasts make their way to Google Earth Engine and BigQuery, where researches can pay to access the data.

Google partnered with Spotify to give you an AI-generated "podcast" about your 2024 listening habits. Spotify Wrapped dropped this week, and in addition to the usual playlistst and a new DJ feature that highlight your year in music, you can listen to a short, podcast-style clip of two AI voices discussing your taste in music. It uses the same tech as Google's NotebookLM, which can generate simulated conversations about pretty much anything. The AI Podcasts feature will spend a few minutes talking about the artists you listened to, their general sound, and even how your listening shifted throughout the year.

It seems like Gemini is making its way to some of Google's smart speakers, but only partially. According to reports on Reddit, some Google smart speakers are now answering some queries in a different voice that speaks with a more natural cadence. At least one clip shows a Nest Mini speaker answering two back-to-back questions in different voices, with the new voice demonstrating a more natural delivery. I'm hoping this means Google's getting ready to make a bigger switch to Gemini on its speakers — I'm ready to say goodbye to the legacy Assistant.

Google's finally fixing the Pixel's camera app. The Pixel 8 debuted a redesigned camera app last year that repositioned certain controls and hid sliders for brightness, shadows, and warmth behind a settings button. Prior to that change, the app would present options to tweak those parameters right in the viewfinder whenever you tapped to focus. Now, in Pixel Camera 9.7, there's a setting called "quick access controls" that brings that old style of control back. Now if only Google would move the shutter button back to where it used to be.