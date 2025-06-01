Summary The base iPhone 17 is expected to feature a larger 6.3-inch display.

Along with the size upgrade, the base iPhone 17 will reportedly include a 120Hz refresh rate and support for an always-on display.

If Apple moves forward with this change, Android manufacturers may follow suit, potentially signaling the end of compact smartphones across the industry.

A lot has changed in the last few years. We've seen countless AI models introduced, foldable devices released one after another, budget phones starting to pack premium features and what once felt futuristic is now just... normal. Despite everything, one thing has remained constant through the years — Apple makes a move, the rest of the industry mocks it for a while, and then they eventually follow.

Though a lot of manufacturers’ flagships for the year are already out, Apple has only launched its budget-friendly iPhone 16e so far, with the rest of its lineup still to come. Traditionally, the company releases its flagship series during its September fall event, which will likely be the case this year too.