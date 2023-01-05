Twitter is often known as the fastest news source in the world. The social media platform has grown in popularity, with more active users following an acquisition by Elon Musk. Although Twitter has been at a brisk speed churning out new features, the usual quirks remain the same. Here are the most common Twitter problems and the troubleshooting tricks to solve them.

Whether you use Twitter on an iPhone or a top budget Android phone, it's common to run into issues like notifications not working, the app not opening, Twitter not refreshing your feed, and more. Let's go through all the common problems and fix them to get back an ideal Twitter experience.

1. Twitter isn't refreshing the home feed

Twitter failing to refresh the home feed defeats the purpose of using the service. Here's how to fix it and load the latest Tweets without any issues.

Check Twitter's status online

During high-profile sports games (like the NFL Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup final, and US Open final) or a major event, users may flood Twitter with hundreds of Tweets in a second. Sometimes, the company servers may face outages due to abnormal usage and requests.

You can visit Downdetector and search for Twitter. When others face the same problem, you'll see high outage spikes and comments, confirming the issue. You must wait for Twitter to resolve its server-side issues.

Check your mobile data permissions (iPhone and iPad users)

When you disable mobile data permission to Twitter on iPhone, the app doesn't refresh the home feed on a cellular connection.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Scroll to Twitter. Enable the Mobile Data toggle from the following menu. 2 Images Close

Toggle Airplane mode on and off on your phone or tablet

Twitter may not refresh the feed due to a network glitch on your phone. You can enable Airplane mode on your Android phone or iPhone and disable it after a few seconds to troubleshoot these network problems.

Android users can access Airplane mode from the Quick Settings menu, while iPhone users need to open the Control Center from the upper-right corner.

If you still face network issues, reset the network settings on your Android or IOS device.

Log out of your Twitter account and sign back in

Did you change your Twitter password recently? You may need to sign in to your account with your new login credentials to update your feed.

Open Twitter and tap your account in the upper-left corner. Expand Settings & Support to open Settings and privacy. 2 Images Close Select Your account. Tap Account information. 2 Images Close Select Log out. Sign in with your latest account details. Close

2. Twitter notifications aren't working

You may miss trending topics, messages, and Tweets from your favorite personalities when Twitter notifications stop working.

Check your Twitter notification settings

A change in your phone or tablet's settings is the most common culprit for missing notifications. Take a moment to check your system-wide notification settings for Twitter on iPhone and Android.

Android users: Long tap the Twitter app icon and open the app info menu. Then, select Notifications and enable the notification permission for each category. 2 Images Close

iPhone users: Open Twitter in iPhone Settings (check the steps above). Then, select Notifications and enable permission from the following menu. 2 Images Close

Lock the Twitter app in the background (Android users)

Some Android manufacturers like Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi implement aggressive battery management and suspend inactive apps and services in the background. It may affect real-time Twitter notifications on your phone. You need to open the multitasking menu, tap the Twitter icon, and select Lock this app to exclude the app from this behavior.

Close

3. Twitter isn't uploading pictures, videos, or GIFs

Twitter supports photo and GIF uploads up to 5MB on your mobile device. Desktop users can upload GIFs up to 15MB. The maximum file size for videos on Twitter is 512MB. Twitter may fail to optimize large photos and videos larger than the recommended size.

Connect to a robust Wi-Fi connection while uploading high-resolution photos and videos in a Tweet. If you have cellular network issues, check the first trick at the top to send memes on your Twitter feed.

4. The Twitter app does not open or intermittently crashes

For the most part, Twitter's mobile apps are reliable. If Twitter crashes when you open the app or intermittently shuts down while you're using the app, here are a few fixes you'll want to try.

Clear your Twitter cache (Android users)

Like most Android apps, Twitter collects cache in the background to load your home feed quickly and remember your search results. The app may crash on your phone when it collects a corrupt cache.

Open the Twitter app info menu (check the steps above). Select Storage & cache. Tap Clear cache. Close

Twitter regularly releases features and bug fixes with updates. An outdated Twitter build on your phone may lead to a crashing issue. Head to the Google Play Store or App Store and install the pending Twitter update on your phone.

5. I can't access group chats

There is no drought of third-party Twitter apps on Android and iOS. Although these apps are feature-rich, Twitter limits API access for third-party developers. You can't answer and check Twitter polls, join Spaces, access group chats, or get push notifications. If you want the full Twitter experience on an app, the official Twitter app for Android and iOS is your best bet.

6. I can't see Tweets from a specific account

Twitter lets users protect their Tweets from prying eyes. When you visit such accounts, you see a lock icon beside the profile picture. You must send a follow request to view their Tweets.

Another reason you may not be able to see tweets from a specific account is that a user blocked you. You can confirm that you've been blocked by clicking on the user's account.

The final, less likely reason you may not be able to view a specific Tweet is that Twitter may be required to block specific Tweets and accounts in various countries or if compelled to do so by a law enforcement agency.

7. My Twitter timeline is not chronological

Twitter frequently switches to the home feed that first shows recommended Tweets and other Retweets based on the algorithm. You need to switch to the usual timeline that shows the latest Tweets.

Launch Twitter on your phone. Tap the More icon in the upper-right corner and select Switch to latest Tweets. 2 Images Close

8. I can't access my Twitter account

Similar to companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, Twitter comes with a set of rules to prevent harassment, spam, and offensive content. If you violate these rules, the company has the right to suspend your account. Check the Twitter rules to avoid this situation. If your account has been suspended or terminated, Twitter sends an email regarding its decision and the steps you can take to gain access to your account.

Enjoy a seamless Twitter experience!

Being a responsible social network, Twitter lets you protect your account with two-factor authentication. You can check our dedicated post to add an extra layer of security to your Twitter account.

If you are fed up with the new management at Twitter, delete your account, uninstall the app, and move to one of the alternatives, such as LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, and Mastodon.