Unlike the Chromecast before it, the Google TV Streamer offers many features and robust performance suited for high-quality streaming and some cloud gaming. The high-end video streamer with superb AV support can easily take on devices like the Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device or Apple TV 4K with its blend of Gemini-powered AI smarts and seamless integration with Google services like Google Home and Google Photos.

However, like any other device, users still encounter issues from time to time. From Wi-Fi connection problems to audio output problems, problems can pop up when using the device. I have used it for a few months and encountered some of those issues. However, with patience and troubleshooting, I resolved them. In this guide, I break down common Google TV Streamer problems and how to fix them.

6 Streamer not connecting to Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi problems

A stable and strong internet connection is important for streaming your favorite content on the Google TV Streamer. What happens if the streamer does not connect to your Wi-Fi? Various issues can cause this, including low signal, blockage, or incorrect network settings. You'll know you are facing Wi-Fi issues if the video or audio quality is degraded, there is general lag when responding to commands, or nothing loads. There are straightforward ways to solve this:

Restart your router and Google TV streamer. To start your Wi-Fi router, unhook the power cable for around 60 seconds and plug it back in. To restart the streamer, navigate to Settings > System > Restart .

> > . If you have an Ethernet cable, use it to connect the streamer to the router to determine if the problem is your Wi-Fi.

Forget and reconnect to the network. If the stored Wi-Fi settings on your Google TV streamer are corrupted, forgetting and reconnecting to the network can resolve the issue.

Ensure you use the correct login credentials. If your laptop or phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi and working, but your streamer isn't, there is likely a problem with the password. To fix this, double-check that the password is correct by navigating to Settings > Wi-Fi .

> . Update the router firmware and streamer software. Streamer's latest update was released in February this year. To do this, go to Settings, select System > About > System Update, and check for a new update. If yes, follow the onscreen prompts to install it.

5 Google TV Streamer picture problems

Check your input source or loose cables

There are different causes of picture issues on the Streamer. The main ones include a problem with your screen, the wrong input source, or loose cables. Potential fixes include:

Make sure your TV uses the correct HDMI input source. If the streamer is connected to HDMI 2 on the television, choose HDMI 2 as your input source on the TV remote.

Double-check the cables. Review the connections to ensure they are connected to the correct ports and none are damaged. You can also disconnect and reconnect the cables securely and properly.

Check your TV. Reset it by unplugging it from the power source for around 30 seconds and then plugging it back in. Some have a reset button you can use for this.

4 Audio and sound lag problems

Google acknowledged this bug, but troubleshooting might help