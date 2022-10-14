With more than 400 million active monthly users, Spotify has a lock on streaming audio. Despite facing tough competition from YouTube Music and Apple Music, Spotify remains the favorite among users thanks to its excellent song recommendations, a vast library of music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and smooth app performance. But that doesn't mean you will never experience problems with the service.

There are several common problems that Spotify users experience when using the app. To help you solve these issues, we explain the common Spotify problems and show you how to fix them.

Cover all the basics before you get started

A service that caters to hundreds of millions of users across multiple platforms is bound to suffer some issues. You can quickly resolve most of these problems and continue your music-listening experience on your favorite wireless earbuds. You'll find a list of common Spotify problems and their solutions below.

Is it you, or is Spotify down?

If the Spotify app is not working on all your devices, the issue might be with the service. Like most online services, Spotify can suffer from outages, causing the Spotify app and web player to malfunction. For example, Spotify suffered a massive outage in March 2021.

To check whether Spotify is down or not, go to downdetector.com. It's a service that keeps track of outages. You can also follow the SpotifyStatus social media account on Twitter which lets you know when the service experiences server-side issues. If Spotify is experiencing an outage, you must wait for the Spotify team to resolve the problems.

Did you force close the app?

Yes, we know that feeling of rage everyone experiences when a support tech asks you if you've restarted your device. That said, have you restarted your phone yet?

If a restart didn't work (sorry), try to force close the Spotify app by opening the app switcher menu and swiping up on the Spotify card to close it. You can also tap the Close All button to close all the apps.

If that doesn't work, reboot your iPhone or Android smartphone. Restarting the app and rebooting your device might seem like simple solutions, but they solve issues regarding the app's sluggishness and overall slow performance.

If your Android phone feels slow, no matter which app you use, follow our troubleshooting guide to solve the slowness issue on your Android smartphone.

Common Spotify problems with easy fixes

1.You've encountered the dreaded Spotify audio crackling issue

If you notice a crackling sound during playback, the first thing to do is to ensure you are using a fast internet connection. Check your Wi-Fi router or use an internet speed test service to check if your Wi-Fi or mobile data speed is up to the mark.

You should also check whether the Data Saver feature in Spotify is on, as sometimes it can result in shoddy playback. On your Android smartphone, tap the Settings icon in the upper-right corner and ensure that the toggle for Audio Quality is off.

iPhone users can go to Settings > Data Saver and turn off the toggle next to Data Saver.

If you experience an audio crackling issue on your desktop, turning on hardware acceleration can solve this problem. On Windows laptops, go to Settings and ensure that the toggle for Compatibility is on.

For Mac users, the process is simpler. Click the Spotify menu bar item and choose the Hardware Acceleration option to turn it on.

2. The Spotify app isn't opening or is crashing on your Android phone or tablet

If you use one of the best Android smartphones and Spotify is not working on it, use Spotify on another device like your Mac or Windows laptop, and see if you can replicate the problem elsewhere. If yes, then check whether the service is experiencing any outages.

On the other hand, if the issue is specific to your Android device and there's no reported Spotify outage, the problem is with the Spotify app. To fix the issue, force close and relaunch the app and reboot your Android device. You should also check for any pending updates and update the app.

If that doesn't solve the problem, clear the app data and cache. Go to Settings > apps > Spotify.

Next, tap the Clear data and Clear Cache buttons. After you clear the cache and data, uninstall the app from your Android device. Then reboot your phone, install the Spotify app from Play Store, and log in with your account.

3. The Spotify app crashes or will not open on your iPhone or iPad

If you own an iPhone or iPad and experience issues like app crashes and slow performance, you can solve most of these issues by clearing the app from the app switcher menu and relaunching it. You should also update the app to the latest version. To do this, long-press the App Store icon and choose the Updates option. Check if Spotify has an update and install it.

If that doesn't solve the issue, delete the app cache. To clear the Spotify cache on your iOS device, open Spotify and tap the gear icon. Now, open the Storage settings and use the Delete cache button to remove it. Finally, uninstall the app and reboot your iPhone before installing the app.

4. You see the Spotify Error Code 17 on your Windows computer

Error Code 17 was a common error that Windows users experienced when using Spotify. The problem still pops up, especially if you run an older version of the Windows operating system. To solve this issue, Uninstall the desktop app from your Windows laptop. Use a third-party clean app or use the built-in disk cleanup service in Windows to clean any residual files. Then, restart the laptop and install the Spotify app again, and it should solve the issue.

5. Your Spotify premium features are missing, or you can't download music

Several users have reported that sometimes Spotify doesn't let them download songs or that they don't see Spotify's premium features. The easy way to solve this problem is to log out from your Spotify account and log in again. When logging in to your Spotify account, ensure you are using the correct account. Since Spotify lets users sign in via a Facebook account, if your premium subscription is tied to your email, it won't work.

If you can see all the other premium features but cannot download songs for offline listening, check if you have surpassed the 10,000 songs download limit. You should also check whether you have reached the device limit. Currently, Spotify allows you to download songs on up to five devices. If you have surpassed the limit, you will have to remove a device. Go to your Spotify account page and use the Sign out everywhere button to sign out all the devices currently connected to your Spotify account. Then, sign in on the devices you are currently using.

6. Local songs and playlists won't play on the Spotify app

In the past, Spotify allowed users to play local songs and playlists by dragging and dropping songs in the app. While Spotify still allows you to play local songs via its app, the drag-and-drop method doesn't work anymore. You can now instead add your local playlists using its Settings menu.

To play your local playlists in Spotify, click the Settings icon and enable the toggle next to Show Local Files. Then, select the Add a source button to add your local songs and playlists.

7. Your Spotify playlists are missing

If you cannot find your Spotify playlists, the probable cause is accidental deletion. Spotify lets you recover your playlists. To check if you have accidentally deleted your missing playlists or not, open the Spotify website and log in with your account. Go to Recover Playlists and select the Restore button to restore missing playlists.

8. Music appears to play on the Spotify app, but you can't hear it

If you cannot hear any sound when playing songs on Spotify, check if the app or device volume is on mute. It might also be that your audio output is set to something else. For example, you might have Bluetooth headphones connected, or the app might pass audio to an external display that doesn't have a built-in speaker. If everything is fine on the settings side, perform general troubleshooting steps, including clearing the app cache and reinstalling the app.

Banish pesky Spotify issues and get back to enjoying the music

You can use the above troubleshooting steps to solve common Spotify errors. If your issue is not listed here, reach out to the Spotify Cares Twitter account to report your issues. On the other hand, if you cannot deal with the errors and problems, consider making the switch from Spotify to YouTube Music to enjoy seamless musing streaming.