Proton Drive has become a popular choice because of its strong focus on privacy and security. While Proton has nailed security features, it doesn't always deliver a smooth ride. Proton Drive occasionally experiences sync errors, slow download speeds, and login issues. However, most of these issues have straightforward solutions. Whether you use Proton Drive on a desktop or Android phone, this post explores common Proton Drive problems and provides troubleshooting steps to get your private cloud storage back on track.

7 Trouble signing up for Proton Drive

With better data ownership and control, security preferences, and seamless integration with other company products, there are compelling reasons to sign up for a Proton Drive account. However, errors during the signup process can cause a headache and discourage new users from exploring the service. Here are the steps you can take to resolve it.

Connect to a high-speed active internet network, reload the Proton account web page, and wait for it to load completely.

Turn on cookies, JavaScript, and sessionStorage in your browser. These can cause issues with sites when turned off.

Deactivate outdated and unnecessary extensions on your browser. These extensions may develop incompatibility with popular websites.

6 Issues downloading or uploading files

Do you frequently run into slow download and upload speeds on Proton Drive? It can be annoying, especially when you deal with large files in your Proton Drive account. Multiple factors are at play here. Take the steps below to overcome it in no time.

Connect to a high-speed Wi-Fi network.

Deactivate the background downloading process on your device so that other apps don't consume all the internet bandwidth.

Visit Downdetector and search for Proton Drive to confirm any server-side outages.

Use Proton Drive's desktop apps to mirror the entire library and download only the required files for your workflow.

5 Photo backup doesn't work on your phone

Like any cloud storage app, Proton Drive offers media backup on Android and iPhone. However, if the backup service isn't working as expected, make some tweaks on your device. Here's what you'll do. We use an iPhone as an example.

Open Proton Drive, tap the Main menu in the upper-right corner, and go to Settings. Select Photos backup. Turn on the Use mobile data to backup photos toggle. Close

Now, Proton Drive should work fine even without a Wi-Fi network. It consumes a lot of cellular data, so confirm your data plan and make changes accordingly.

If you still have issues with photo backup on Proton Drive, turn on background app refresh from Settings.

Open Settings on your iPhone and search for Proton Drive at the top. Select Proton Drive from the suggestions. Turn on the Background App Refresh toggle. Close

4 Can't log in to Proton Drive

This is the most frustrating issue with Proton Drive. You can't access your essential files and data when you can't log in to Proton Drive. Go over the tricks below to sign in to your account.

Double-check your email ID and password. Proton offers multiple domains, and confusing a proton.me with a pm.me address is easy.

with a address is easy. Clear the browser cache and try again. A corrupt cache can lead to login issues with your Proton account.

Try a different browser app. Use a Chromium browser like Chrome or Edge.

If you activated two-factor authentication on your account, use the generated code. If it doesn't work, use one of the recovery codes you received while activating the 2FA.

3 Proton Drive is running low on space

Most individuals sign up for a Proton Unlimited account that has 500GB of cloud storage. If you regularly back up large media files to Proton, you may soon run out of space. Unlike other cloud storage services, there is no way to check a detailed storage breakdown on Proton. You must filter your folders and files by size and delete unnecessary ones.

Visit Proton Drive on the desktop and sign in with your account details. Check your storage breakdown from the lower-left corner. Click the down arrow at the top and select Size. Select irrelevant folders and files and remove them from your Proton account and the trash.

Do your recipients complain about the shared Proton links not working? If you activated password protection on your shared link, share it with your team members. At times, you can set an expiration date and time on your Proton links. The system deactivates the link after the set time, rendering it unusable. You can share the same link without any restrictions and send files.

1 Proton Drive doesn't sync changes on Windows and Mac

Proton Drive offers desktop apps on Windows and Mac. It seamlessly integrates with File Explorer on Windows and Finder on Mac. However, many have complained about Proton Drive failing to sync the changes. First, ensure an active internet connection. If the issue persists, activate the service at device startup. Let's take the Proton Drive on Mac, for example.

Select Proton Drive from the Mac menu bar. Open Settings. Turn on the Launch at Startup toggle.

The system activates during device startup and syncs the changes in no time.

Don't let Proton Drive frustrate you

Like any software, Proton Drive isn't free of hiccups. However, as you can see from the list above, many common issues have simple and effective solutions. Before you contact Proton, follow the tricks above to overcome such frustrating moments and unlock Proton Drive's full potential. After your Proton Drive account runs normally, move your existing Google Drive files to protect them with end-to-end encryption.