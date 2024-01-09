The first Google Pixel Watch made a significant impression with its stylish design and performance. The Pixel Watch 2 isn't substantially different from the first. Still, the Watch 2 has a distinct Google aesthetic and a longer battery life. It comes with many advancements, like enhanced chip sets, longer battery life, and more health sensors. It uses AI algorithms for heart rate tracking.

Like other tech gadgets, this device has several common problems you might face while using it. It's time to say farewell to the headaches and use your Google Pixel Watch 2 problem-free. Before you troubleshoot your watch, create a backup to ensure your data, settings, and preferences are securely stored.

Battery drain issue

The battery life of the Pixel Watch 2 has been improved, with Google claiming it provides up to 24 hours of use even with the always-on display turned on. The first Pixel Watch only attained this battery life by turning off the AOD. However, like with any gadget, battery problems are possible.

If you have battery life issues with your Pixel Watch 2, examine the background apps currently in use. Some apps may operate in the background, using more energy than necessary. To address this, follow these steps:

Go to Settings and navigate to Apps & Notifications. Tap App info. Select the app you want to limit and tap Battery. Choose Background restriction to limit its background activity.

Turn off Always-on-display and Tilt-to-wake

You can turn off the unused features of your Pixel Watch, like Always-on-Display and Tilt-to-wake, when not needed.

Press the crown button or tap the screen to ensure you're on the watch face screen. Navigate to Settings and tap Display. Adjust these features based on your preferences.

Screen brightness adjustment

High screen brightness might deplete your battery quickly. You can extend battery life by lowering the screen brightness.

Press the crown button or tap the screen to ensure you're on your watch face screen. Navigate to Settings, tap Display, and select Adjust Brightness. Tap the Plus symbol to raise the level or the Minus symbol to reduce it. Tap Auto brightness to toggle the On/Off switch.

The battery-saving option is also useful when the battery runs low. Activating the battery saver extends the battery life while restricting the watch's functionality.

Press the crown button or tap the screen to ensure you're on your watch face screen. Navigate to the Settings menu and choose Battery. Turn on Battery Saver by toggling the switch.

In addition to the actions outlined above, you can preserve battery life on your Pixel Watch 2 by turning off GPS and location services when not required. Turn off LTE and Wi-Fi when not in use, since they can deplete the battery faster.

Connectivity problems

You may be unable to connect your watch because of wrongly configured wireless or Bluetooth settings. Problems with pairing are another source of this problem. Problems with the watch's connectivity might also be caused by outdated watch software.

Resolve these issues by taking the following steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap Bluetooth to access Bluetooth settings. Turn on the Bluetooth switch. Forget the device from your phone's Bluetooth settings and reconnect if needed.

Be aware of potential interference from other electronic devices that could affect your watch's connectivity.

Inaccurate heart rate monitoring

Your watch wants to be your health and fitness tracker, but it can't always read your heartbeat. Perhaps it's because you're wearing an ill-fitting watch. Misfitted watches may not constantly touch the skin, resulting in incorrect cardiac monitoring. To solve this issue, follow these steps:

Slide the watch onto your wrist and center it below the wrist bone.

Adjust the band so that the watch is snug but not too tight. You should be able to move the watch back and forth slightly without it slipping around.

Make sure that the watch's back makes good contact with your skin.

Use a damp, soft cloth to wipe the back of the watch. Pay particular attention to the heart rate sensor.

Keep your wrist still when checking your heart rate. Excessive movement can lead to inaccurate readings.

Maximize your Google Pixel Watch's potential

Properly maintaining and troubleshooting your Google Pixel Watch 2 is critical for a pleasant user experience and extending the lifespan of the wearable gadget. Regular maintenance practices, such as keeping the watch clean and safeguarding the screen, can avoid common problems. Having the knowledge and skills to deal with difficulties as they arise allows you to use your smartwatch without interruption.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 improves your life by making it more convenient and efficient. Taking a few preventative measures ensures it continues to work properly and delivers all the features and conveniences you expect.