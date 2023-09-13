While it has its ups and downs, Netflix will always have a special place in our hearts. From its preservation of beloved movies and TV shows to its compelling original content, the streaming service is still kicking after all these years. But even polished, streamlined applications have hiccups here and there, and Netflix has its fair share of common errors. These bugs, for the most part, have simple solutions with fairly minimal required effort from the user.

Here's AP's roundup of methods for remedying the common error codes of the Netflix app, covering smart TVs, iOS devices, and the best cheap Android tablets. Read on so you can get back to watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S for the millionth time.

1 Error 100

"Sorry we could not reach the Netflix service"

This error code can appear upon startup, accompanied by a message that prevents you from using the app. This is a common glitch with smart TVs that have the Netflix app installed. Try these methods if you're having trouble.

Solutions for smart TVs:

Close and reopen the Netflix app. If you don't see the error message, the problem has been resolved.

Hard reset your smart TV. Make sure the smart TV is unplugged from the power outlet for the reset. Wait for one minute before plugging your smart TV into the power outlet. Reboot the device and reopen the Netflix app to test it.

2 Error 0041

"Please try again later"

This error message usually relates to a connectivity issue. You'll receive the error message and can't use the app.

Solutions for mobile devices and smart TVs:

Turn off your device and internet router. Turn your internet router back on and wait a few minutes for it to reboot. Once your internet connection works, switch your mobile device back on and reconnect to the Wi-Fi. Open the Netflix app, and the issue should be resolved.

3 Error AIP-705

"We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title"

You'll encounter the message after selecting a particular title that won't play. It can result from a poor Wi-Fi signal or corrupted data that needs to be refreshed. Try one of the following options to troubleshoot.

Solutions on mobile devices and smart TVs:

Sign out of the Netflix app and turn off your mobile device or smart TV. Reboot and sign back into the Netflix app to test it.

Turn off your mobile device or smart TV. Make sure to unplug your smart TV from the power outlet for one minute to hard reset it. Reboot your device and open the Netflix app to test it.

Ensure that your Wi-Fi router is plugged in and fully functional. Make sure that your device is as close to the router as possible.

4 Error NQM.407

"Your account is on hold because of a problem with your last payment"

This is a common error message, especially these days with unpredictable Netflix terms of service. Users receive this message if a payment does not go through from their account. This may be caused by the bank or financial institution not approving the transaction, the payment method no longer being valid, or the credit card information listed on the app being incorrect.

The fix is simple. Update your payment information on the Netflix app.

Tap the link provided by the error message. Sign in to Netflix on the web page. Update your payment method information on the next page. Once this is done, close out of the web page and reopen the Netflix app . The problem should be resolved shortly. Netflix will keep trying to accept payment for the failed transaction until the above steps have been followed.

5 Error UI.120

"An error has occurred"

This error is often caused by your device not syncing properly with the Netflix app. This can be remedied with a variety of hard reset options. One of these methods should do the trick.

Solutions for mobile devices and smart TVs:

Switch the device off and on again. Test the Netflix app to see if it works.

Hard reset your device. Unplug your smart TV from the power outlet for the hard reset. Wait one minute and plug the smart TV back into the power outlet. Wait for the Wi-Fi to restart and check the Netflix app to see if it works.

If you still get the error message, delete and reinstall the Netflix app on your mobile device or smart TV. Reopen the app to test it.

6 Error 11800

"A problem occurred while playing this item. Try again later, or select a different item"

This one is unique to Apple and iOS devices. The error message appears while you're watching something, preventing you from continuing. This can be caused by a connection issue, an excess of benign corrupted data obstructing the app, or the use of an outdated version of the app. Either way, this error's countermeasures are straightforward. One of the following solutions should fix the problem.

Solutions for iOS mobile devices and Apple TV's:

Turn your iOS mobile device off and on again. Hard reset your Apple TV. Make sure to unplug the Apple TV from the power outlet and plug it back in for the reset. Wait one minute and plug the Apple TV back into the power outlet. Turn on the device and open the Netflix app to test it.

Sign out of the Netflix app. Sign back in and use the app to test it.

Update your version of the app and your device. Open and use the app to test it.

If you use VPN software to region unlock your device, it may be causing the error. Turn off the VPN software and use the app to test it.

Delete and reinstall the app on your iOS mobile device or Smart TV. Reopen the Netflix app to test it.

7 Error 0013

"Sorry, we could not reach the Netflix service. Please try again later"

This error can occur while using the Netflix app on Android devices, popping up at random when you watch any of the app's titles. It's caused by the device needing to refresh itself. Try out these fixes.

Select another title to watch. If the problem persists, you'll know it's not just one title that's inaccessible.

Turn your Android device off and on again. Reopen the Netflix app to see if it works.

Turn your Android device off and on again. Reopen the Netflix app to see if it works.

If none of the above work, clear your Netflix cache from your Android device settings:

Open your Android device's settings . Navigate to your app management page . The name of this menu can vary. It will be called something like App Manager or Apps . Navigate to the Netflix app and tap it. Tap Clear cache , and return to the Netflix app to test it.

Break's over. Back to streaming!

Errors can be a little panic-inducing, making us feel like we've done something wrong or broken the system somehow. But it's important to remember that most errors on Netflix are nobody's fault and easily fixable. Coordinating diverse programming that shifts in availability depending on the region of the user provides an amazing viewing experience, but that many moving parts are going to hit turbulence sometimes, even on Androids' most reasonable phones. Take back control of your favorite streaming service and enjoy the content you love.