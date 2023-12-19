Previously considered glorified browsers, Chromebooks are now feature-rich, useful devices. There are Chromebooks for the budget-conscious and those who want a premium experience. Chromebooks are great for most people since they're relatively inexpensive compared to Windows and macOS computers and work without many issues.

If you run into issues on your device, it's good to know how to fix them. This guide walks you through the common issues found on Chromebooks and teaches you how to get your Chromebook back in tip-top shape.

A ChromeOS is missing or damaged error appears

If you see this message on your Chromebook, there's an issue with the operating system, and you need to recover your device. To recover a Chromebook:

Remove the peripherals attached to your Chromebook (such as the keyboard and mouse). Press and hold Esc + Refresh (shaped like an arrow in a circle). Some devices may require you to press and hold the Esc + Maximize (shaped like the corners of a box) buttons instead. Tap the Power button and release it. When a message appears on the screen, let go of the keys.

If you have a Chromebox, power off the device and use a paperclip to press and hold the recovery button until a message appears on the screen. If you have a ChromeOS tablet, press and hold the Volume up, Volume down, and Power buttons for approximately ten seconds.

You now have two options. Recover using the internet or through a flash drive. If you use the internet, tap the Recover using internet connection option and follow the instructions.

If you use a flash drive, it takes a little more work. Put ChromeOS on a flash drive, which requires another computer and a flash drive. Then, tap the Recover using external disk option and follow the on-screen instructions.

My Chromebook crashes and freezes

If your Chromebook crashes and freezes constantly, it can be frustrating. Follow these steps to solve this issue.

Turn off your Chromebook, wait 10 seconds, and turn it back on. Close all apps and browser windows, then reopen the apps or browser windows that crashed. If a tab caused an issue, hard refresh the page by pressing Ctrl + Shift + R. Uninstall recently installed apps or browser extensions. Powerwash your Chromebook. Follow the steps above to recover your Chromebook.

These steps should solve your problem and get your Chromebook functioning correctly.

My Chromebook is slow

If your Chromebook slows down and takes a lot of time to load things, check if your Chromebook has an update, as new software might be available and may fix the issue. If you install all available updates and the issue persists, contact your Chromebook manufacturer.

My Chromebook turns off and on again, over and over

If your Chromebook turns off and on again endlessly, also known as a boot loop, it's best to recover it. To do so, follow the instructions above to remove the old operating system and install a new one. If this doesn't work, contact your Chromebook manufacturer.

My Chromebook won't turn on or charge

If your Chromebook doesn't turn on or charge, it may be an issue with the battery or charger. The first step is to plug your Chromebook's charger into an outlet and plug in the Chromebook to see if it charges, usually through a light on the side of the device.

Make sure that all cables for the charger are plugged in properly and that the charger connects to your device properly. If the device still doesn't charge, check the outlet to make sure it works. If your device starts charging, let it charge for at least 30 minutes and then turn it on. If that doesn't fix the problem, Powerwash your Chromebook. If that doesn't work, follow the steps above to recover your device. If none of these steps fix your device, contact your Chromebook manufacturer.

Your Chromebook may run into issues when downloading or installing an update. There are a few things to try if you run into these issues.

Connect your Chromebook to Wi-Fi or a wired connection. Turn your Chromebook off and back on again. Powerwash your Chromebook. Use the steps above to recover your Chromebook. If these steps don't work, contact your Chromebook manufacturer.

My Chromebook won't connect to a Bluetooth device

Bluetooth devices help us listen to media or interact with our devices better. It's frustrating when you can't connect your Bluetooth device. If you run into issues with Bluetooth, try these steps to fix it.

Select the time in the lower-right corner of the screen and make sure a Bluetooth icon appears in the quick settings menu. Turn on Bluetooth. Charge your Chromebook and Bluetooth device's battery fully. If your device uses a pairing code, enter it correctly. Turn Bluetooth off and on again. Turn your Chromebook and Bluetooth device off and on again. Recover your Chromebook using the steps above.

If none of these steps work, contact the manufacturer of your Bluetooth device.

My Chromebook's camera isn't working

If your Chromebook's camera doesn't work or shows a no camera found error message, it's time to troubleshoot.

Turn your Chromebook off and then back on. Use your camera in a different app, like the built-in Camera app. If it works in the other app, uninstall and reinstall the app that doesn't work. Powerwash your Chromebook. Use the steps in the first section to recover your Chromebook.

If none of these steps work, your camera might be broken or defective. Contact your Chromebook manufacturer for further troubleshooting and other options.

My Chromebook's sound isn't working

Try these fixes if you're playing a video or music and don't hear anything.

Make sure the volume is on by selecting the time in the lower-right corner and moving the volume slider. You can also use the Volume up button on your keyboard or tablet. Change the output device by tapping the time, tapping the arrow next to the volume slider, and selecting a new input or output device. Unplug or disconnect audio devices from your Chromebook. Powerwash your Chromebook. Use the steps above to recover your Chromebook. If all else fails, contact your Chromebook manufacturer.

My Chromebook's keyboard or touchpad isn't working

Keyboards and touchpads are essential for using a Chromebook. When they don't work, it inhibits your device's capability. Here's how to fix them.

Keyboard specific fixes

If your keyboard isn't working properly, Chromebooks have a built-in diagnostics tool to check if it's working. Tap the Search or Launcher key on your keyboard. Then, type Diagnostics and select the Diagnostics app icon (shaped like a zig-zagging line). In the app, select Keyboard on the left and tap the Test button. This determines if there's an issue with your keyboard.

Touchpad specific fixes

If your trackpad doesn't work correctly, Google has suggestions to solve the problem.

Clean your touchpad and remove dirt and dust that could be jamming it around the edge.

Drumroll your fingers on the touchpad for ten seconds.

Press the Esc key 5 to 10 times.

Keyboard and touchpad fixes

If the above items don't work for your keyboard and touchpad, there are a few more fixes to try.

Restart your Chromebook. Hard reset your Chromebook by turning off your Chromebook, holding down the Refresh button (shaped like an arrow in a circle), and tapping the power button. When the device restarts, release the Refresh button. On tablets, hold the Volume up and Power buttons simultaneously for at least ten seconds and release them. If only one account on the device has issues, remove the problem account and re-add it. Powerwash your Chromebook. Reinstall the operating systems using the instructions at the top of this page. If none of these steps work, contact your Chromebook's OEM.

My Chromebook's touchscreen isn't working

If you have a Chromebook with a touchscreen and it suddenly stops working, there are a few things you can do to fix it.

Remove any dust or dirt from your screen. Give your Chromebook a hard reset by holding the Refresh button (shaped like an arrow in a circle) and tapping the power button. When the device restarts, release the Refresh button. On tablets, hold the Volume up and Power buttons simultaneously for at least ten seconds and release them. Powerwash your device. Use the instructions at the top to install a new version of ChromeOS. Contact your Chromebook's manufacturer if you still have issues.

I can't connect my Chromebook to Wi-Fi

An internet connection is essential to use Chromebooks to their full potential, even if they are capable without an internet connection. There are a few steps to take to get Wi-Fi working again.

Tap the time in the lower-right corner, and turn on the Wi-Fi toggle. Make sure your Wi-Fi network is compatible with Chromebooks. Google outlines the requirements below. Secure networks that use WEP, Dynamic WEP, WPA/WPA2/WPA3-PSK, WPA-Enterprise, WPA2-Enterprise, or WPA3-Enterprise settings.

Standards: 802.11 a/b/g/n and 802.11ac for AC-equipped Chromebooks Restart your Chromebook. Restart your Wi-Fi router.

If those steps don't work, Powerwash your device or get a new version of the OS (detailed above). You can also contact your Chromebook's manufacturer.

My external monitor isn't working with my Chromebook

External monitors are great because they give you more space to do what you need to do. If you connect an external monitor to your Chromebook and nothing happens, here are the steps to check the display's settings.

Select the time in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap the Settings gear in the quick settings menu. Select Display from the menu on the left. Choose Displays from the list of options. Select the external display you're having trouble with.

You'll see the settings associated with the display. If modifying the settings doesn't fix the issue, disconnect the cable connecting your Chromebook to the external display and plug it back in or swap it out for a new one. If you use a docking station, unplug it for ten seconds and plug it back in. If that doesn't fix the problem, check if your Chromebook has any updates and restart it.

I can't print from my Chromebook

If you're trying to print something from your Chromebook and it doesn't work, try these steps to fix it.

Select the time at the bottom of your screen. Click the Settings gear. Select Advanced on the left and click Printing. Under Printing, choose Printers. Tap the three dots next to the name of your printer and click Edit. Confirm that the information about your printer is correct.

If this doesn't work, remove and add the printer again. Additionally, restart your Chromebook and your printer.

Diagnose your troubles

While Chromebooks are reliable devices, they run into issues like all computing devices. You can take several steps to resolve these issues and get your Chromebook back to normal. Check out the Diagnostics app to diagnose issues on your Chromebook.