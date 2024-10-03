Although we love using Android Auto on our favorite Android phones, Apple CarPlay is the top choice for iPhone users. The two services get many things right and many things wrong. Nevertheless, CarPlay is a must-have feature for many in the Apple ecosystem, and some buy cars that support the feature. That makes it all the more frustrating when CarPlay doesn't work.

You can solve many common problems with Apple CarPlay from the comfort of your car. If you have trouble with CarPlay and your iPhone, here are tried-and-tested solutions to those problems.

The common problems you'll run into using Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay should be a plug-and-play experience after the initial setup process, but it doesn't always work that way. The experience (and problems) could be caused by various factors, including your iOS version, iPhone model, the car's hardware and software, or cables or wireless connection. Here are some common issues you might run into using Apple CarPlay:

CarPlay doesn't start automatically (or at all)

CarPlay keeps disconnecting

Problems with CarPlay after applying an iOS update

Issues with a wired or wireless CarPlay connection

Siri doesn't work with CarPlay

CarPlay doesn't start when the iPhone is locked

CarPlay apps are slow or unresponsive

To help you fix these problems, we gathered 11 troubleshooting steps for you to try. These might solve the above problems, plus others not listed. Follow these steps in order. We list the easy and painless ones first and get into the more involved processes later.

1 Make sure CarPlay works with your car and iPhone

Compatibility should be the first thing you check while troubleshooting

To start, make sure your phone and car, third-party head unit, or wireless adapter support Apple CarPlay. For your iPhone, it's simple. All iPhones, starting with the iPhone 5, support CarPlay running iOS 5 or later. Update your iOS frequently for the best experience. If you have a modern iPhone, you are ready to use CarPlay.

It's a bit trickier to make sure your car's hardware is supported. Apple has a list of over 800 car models that support CarPlay. Check this list to make sure your vehicle is listed. However, this doesn't explain whether your car supports wireless or wired CarPlay. For that, check the owner's manual for your car or contact the manufacturer.

Instead of scrolling through every car model in Apple's compatible list, use the Find function in your browser. On Android, tap the overflow menu in Chrome and select Find on page. Then, enter your car model and search.

If you use a third-party head unit or wireless CarPlay adapter, check with the manufacturer or manual to ensure it supports CarPlay.

2 Check that the USB cable and port you use supports CarPlay

Not every cable and port on your car is made equal, and you'll need the right one

For wired CarPlay users, the wrong cable can create a problem connecting your car to your iPhone. If your car uses a USB-A port for the CarPlay connection, like the one in the image above, make sure your USB-A to Lightning or USB-A to USB-C cable supports data transfer.

You can buy an official USB-A to Lightning cable from Apple or use a third-party cable that supports data transfer. However, Apple doesn't sell a USB-A to USB-C cable for wired CarPlay with an iPhone 15 or newer. Instead, it recommends you buy a USB-C to Lightning adapter, connect that to your iPhone, and use a USB-A to Lightning cable to connect your car to the adapter.

You can use any USB-A to USB-C cable that supports data transfer for wired CarPlay, but that detail is important. Also, check that you're using the correct USB port for CarPlay on your car. Some modern cars have more than one USB port, and only one works with CarPlay.

3 Make sure these three iPhone settings are enabled

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Auto-Join are must-equip settings for wireless CarPlay

If you use a wireless CarPlay, limited network settings could cause connection problems. Three settings must be activated for seamless use with wireless CarPlay: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Auto-Join. Here's how to turn them on:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the Wi-Fi tab and turn on the Wi-Fi toggle. Close Return to the main Settings page, tap the Bluetooth tab, and turn on the Bluetooth toggle. In the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth lists, tap the name of your CarPlay network and turn on the Auto-Join toggle. You only see this option if your car supports wireless CarPlay. Close

4 Allow CarPlay in your iPhone's Content & Privacy restrictions list

Use Screen Time or Parental Controls? They can interfere with CarPlay

Apple's Screen Time settings are an excellent way to self-monitor your phone use or set up parental controls for a child. However, a little-known toggle in these settings could prevent your iPhone from connecting with your car and stop Apple CarPlay from starting. On the Content & Privacy restrictions page on your iPhone, make sure CarPlay is an allowed feature. Here's how to check:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the Screen Time tab. On the Screen Time page, tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Close Tap the Allowed Apps & Features tab. Stop here if your Content & Privacy Restrictions page is grayed out. Content & Privacy Restrictions are not set up for your iPhone, and CarPlay is automatically permitted. Turn on the CarPlay toggle. Close

5 Tap the CarPlay icon on your car's infotainment system

It sounds simple, but it could be an easy fix for annoying problems

No cars on the road today use CarPlay as their only infotainment system. When connecting to CarPlay, it runs atop your car's base operating system and user interface. If CarPlay doesn't start automatically, tap the CarPlay icon on your car's infotainment system. In the photo above, the CarPlay logo appears as a button on the side of my Sony head unit. After tapping it, CarPlay starts.

The CarPlay button appears in a different location based on your car model, so check with your manufacturer for more details. However, tapping a simple button might fix an annoying issue. If I connect my iPhone via USB before starting my car, CarPlay might not start automatically. Your mileage may vary.

6 Restart your iPhone and your vehicle

The good-old 'turn it off and back on' method really does work sometimes

If you reached this point and are still scratching your head for a fix, restart your car and iPhone. Here's how to hard reset an iPhone:

Press and quickly release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Press and hold the power button. When you see the Apple logo, release the power button.

Then, turn off your car completely. Either turn your key to the off position and open your driver's side door, or press the stop button on a push-to-start vehicle and open the driver's side door. You want the infotainment system to restart completely, so make sure the screen powers down before starting the car again. Finally, connect your iPhone to your car and see if Apple CarPlay starts.

In 2024, occasionally updating your phone isn't enough

You probably tried updating your iPhone to solve Apple CarPlay issues (if you haven't, now's a good time to give it a shot). However, have you checked if your car needs an update? Most modern cars and head units receive OTA updates that fix bugs or solve problems. Go to the Settings page for your car's infotainment system and look for a page titled software, firmware, or update. Then, follow the on-screen steps to download and apply the system update.

In the photo above, my Sony head unit hides the update button behind the Firmware Version page. However, every car and head unit is different, so check your owner's manual if you're stuck.

8 Want hands-free control? Enable 'Allow Siri When Locked' on iPhone

This iPhone setting is crucial to using Siri and CarPlay together

It's easy to control CarPlay with only your voice using Siri. However, there's a setting you'll activate to make this possible: Allow Siri When Locked. If Siri and voice commands don't work when your phone connects to Apple CarPlay, try these steps to make sure the setting is turned on:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the Siri tab. Turn on the Allow Siri When Locked toggle. Close

9 Forget and reconnect CarPlay on your iPhone

Establishing a new connection to your car might be the solution

After connecting your iPhone to your car for CarPlay once, your smartphone remembers your car. However, if problems persist, remove your car from your iPhone's CarPlay list and reestablish a new connection. Here's how to do it:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the General tab, then select CarPlay. Close Select your car from the list of CarPlay devices. It only appears if you are connected to your vehicle. Tap Forget this car, and connect to your car again using CarPlay. Close

10 Turn on 'Allow CarPlay When Locked' in your iPhone settings

Without this setting, you'll use Face ID, Touch ID, or enter a password for CarPlay

A permissions issue may be the problem if Apple CarPlay doesn't start when connecting an iPhone to your car. A single toggle in the CarPlay settings determines whether your iPhone requires Touch ID, Face ID, or a password to start a connection with your car. This may be blocking an automatic connection. Follow these steps to allow CarPlay to start when your iPhone is locked:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the General tab, then select CarPlay. Close Select your car from the list of CarPlay devices. It only appears if your phone is connected to your vehicle. Tap Allow CarPlay When Locked. Close

11 Last resort: Reset your iPhone's network settings

This could improve the connection between your phone and car

Resetting your iPhone's network settings is a last-ditch effort to solve CarPlay issues. This is particularly helpful if you use wireless CarPlay. You won't lose your personal data. Here's how to do it:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the General tab, then select Transfer or Reset iPhone. Close Select Reset Network Settings and follow the on-screen prompts. You may need to enter your password to continue. Close

Reset All Settings is another option if you have a wired CarPlay or if you have a wireless CarPlay and still have problems. This resets your iPhone's settings to factory defaults, so it is a last resort. Finally, a full factory reset may help, but it completely wipes your iPhone. Back up your data first. If you're interested in a full reset, check out the guide below.

Backup your iPhone before following the guide linked below.

What to do next if these steps don't solve your problem