Summary Trends favor cord-cutting and switching to streaming services, leading to customer losses.

Comcast's Peacock service saw growth, but remains unprofitable after five years.

Universal Studios' earnings dropped in part due to the California wildfire.

It's the time of year when Q1 earnings reports are starting to trickle in, and much like Verizon's recent report that showcased significant subscriber losses, Comcast is also feeling the pinch, with a report detailing customer losses across paid TV and broadband (via