If you have Xfinity TV, Internet, Home, or Voice, and your account is in good standing, you are eligible for the Xfinity Rewards program. The program offers special perks, experiences, discounts, and more for free. Whether you're considering Xfinity Mobile for its excellent home internet bundles or you've been a customer for years, it's a worthwhile program to sign up for, as there are zero downsides.

We show you how to sign up for Xfinity Rewards, what's included in the program, and how to claim your benefits. We also discuss the program's fine print so that you know what you're signing up for. If you're new to Xfinity's services, explore the platform's features, like how to check if there's an Xfinity outage in your area.

Everything you get with Xfinity Rewards

While signing up for Xfinity Rewards is free with no hidden charges or requirements, you probably want to know what's included before exploring the rewards portal. Examples of the rewards offered by Xfinity in the past include:

$1 digital movie rental

Discount tickets for Universal Orlando Resort

$150 off a new Xfinity Mobile device

$100 prepaid debit card

$5 credit for your Xfinity account

However, there are some crucial elements to understand about Xfinity Rewards to ensure you get the most out of the program.

Xfinity Rewards doesn't use points

Xfinity Rewards doesn't work on a points-based system like Google Play Points. Instead, you claim the available awards you are eligible for when they are available. You cannot sit back and let rewards accumulate until you are ready to claim them. You may miss out on good value offers.

All Xfinity Rewards offers have expiration dates. Therefore, check in regularly to claim rewards and take full advantage of the program.

Many rewards are recurring. For example, the $1 movie rental offer has been available multiple times since the program launched in 2021. If you keep an eye on the Xfinity Rewards portal, you can claim this reward every time it appears.

Xfinity doesn't have a set date for adding new rewards to the Xfinity Rewards portal. Check it at least once a month to claim the most rewards.

Some rewards are only available while supplies last

While many offers from Xfinity Rewards are available for everyone until they expire, some are only available while supplies last. Claim these as early as possible to avoid missing out.

Available rewards are based on your length of service with Xfinity Rewards.

The rewards you can claim are based on your loyalty tier status. This is based on how long you've had continual service with Xfinity (starting from your service activation date). You do not need to pay for a more expensive Xfinity service to access higher loyalty tiers. These tiers are assigned as follows:

Silver: 0 to 2 years of continual service

Gold: 2 to 7 years of continual service

Platinum: 7 to 14 years of continual service

Diamond: Over 14 years of continual service

If you cancel your Xfinity account, you have 90 days from the date of your service cancellation to keep your loyalty tier.

You don't need to do anything to upgrade to a higher tier. Xfinity automatically upgrades your Xfinity Rewards tier when you reach the required service time.

You can claim as many rewards as you want

If you are eligible for a reward, you can claim it with no strings attached. Claiming a reward does not render you ineligible for another reward or prevent you from claiming the same reward if it returns to Xfinity Rewards. However, there may be additional restrictions, which we cover later in this article.

How to sign up for Xfinity Rewards

To be eligible for Xfinity Rewards, you must be:

A current Xfinity TV, Internet, Home, or Voice customer

Your active Xfinity account is in good standing

The primary user on your account

18 years of age or older

You can sign up for the program through the Xfinity Rewards app or by clicking Get started on the Xfinity Rewards website.

In addition to the requirements above, some rewards have additional restrictions. For example, the $1 movie rental reward is only available for Xfinity Rewards members who subscribe to Xfinity Video or Xfinity post-pay internet services. You aren't eligible for this reward if you only have an Xfinity Voice subscription.

Reasons why you might not be eligible for Xfinity Rewards

If you think you meet all the requirements for Xfinity Rewards but cannot sign up, there are a few reasons why this can happen.

Xfinity and Now fall under the Comcast brand. If you subscribe to a Now or Comcast service, you may be eligible for Xfinity Rewards. Check with Xfinity customer service if you're unsure or think you should be eligible.

Your account may not be in good standing if you are regularly late with your payments, rendering you ineligible for Xfinity Rewards.

You subscribe to a grandfathered plan that is not eligible for Xfinity Rewards.

You are trying to create multiple Xfinity Rewards accounts. Only the primary user can sign up for the program and claim rewards.

If you still can't figure out why you are not eligible for Xfinity Rewards, the best plan is to contact Xfinity's customer service.

Get the best value out of your Xfinity subscription

Most worthwhile offers from Xfinity Rewards are only available to Diamond and Platinum members. If you recently subscribed to an Xfinity service, don't be surprised if the rewards seem disappointing. You'll need to stick around for longer than a decade to get something worthwhile.

Don't consider Xfinity Rewards when comparing internet or mobile plans. The monetary value of the rewards for the Silver tier is insignificant when considering the savings you can make by signing up for one of the best prepaid phone plans.