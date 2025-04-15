Summary Comcast's Xfinity internet is introducing a five-year price guarantee starting at $55 per month, with no annual contract required, offering price certainty and the ability to cancel anytime without fees.

The new plan includes unlimited data and a Xfinity gateway, along with additional benefits like access to Comcast's public WiFi hotspots, a free year of unlimited Xfinity Mobile, advanced security features, and parental controls.

This initiative follows recent free speed upgrades for existing customers and aims to address consumer concerns about rising internet costs and lack of pricing transparency, and is available for sign-up online or in-store.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Comcast's Xfinity internet service is making a significant move that aims to offer customers a higher degree of price certainty.

Announced by the company in a new press release, starting today, it will begin offering a five-year price guarantee to Xfinity Internet users that subscribe to the new plan — with no annual contract required, which means, if needed, you'll be able to hop out of the plan at any time without paying an early termination or cancelation fee.

This comes soon after Comcast began upgrading customer internet speeds by 50 to 100 percent — all at no additional charge.