There are endless options out there when it comes to picking a phone carrier. Of course, you can choose between the big three in Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, but with so many more carriers with numerous pros and cons to go along with them, it can be difficult to find a company that checks all the boxes. Similarly, there’s a plethora of internet providers to select from, but Comcast’s Xfinity brand tends to be a bigger name than most. Today, Comcast announced its new prepaid phone and internet plans called Now Mobile and Now Internet.

Launched today, Now Mobile and Now Internet from Comcast promises all-in pricing, reliable phone service and internet connections, and no credit checks or contracts for its subscribers. Customers will have the ability to pause or cancel service easily as it is Comcast's “pay-as-you-go” option for mobile and internet services. Prepaid phone plans aren’t typically advertised by top phone carriers, but they can save you money over time and provide better value than postpaid plans. Comcast already launched the ‘Now’ brand previously with its lost-cost Now TV and Now WiFi Pass subscriptions, but it goes without saying that this is a much bigger step. Now Mobile and Now Internet bundles are available starting at $55 per month, but Now Internet alone is available from $30 per month.

MVNOs can provide great value

While Comcast and Xfinity are household names for many around the United States, fewer may have heard about Xfinity Mobile. Xfinity Mobile is an MVNO, or a mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs run off the networks of larger carriers, and they can save you a ton of money for unlimited data. Xfinity Mobile runs off of Verizon’s network, and it has historically been a good choice if you’re already using Xfinity as your internet provider or plan to use more than one line on your mobile plan. The new Now Mobile will act simply as a prepaid version of Xfinity Mobile.

MVNO brands are more common than you may think. In addition to Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile is among many providers that run on Verizon’s towers. Cricket Wireless uses AT&T towers, while Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile use — you guessed it — T-Mobile’s towers. Some providers, like Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Straight Talk, utilize multiple big phone carriers’ tower networks for increased coverage. While utilizing an MVNO can lead to cheaper phone plans, they’ve historically been the first to get throttled and have their data deprioritized by the bigger carriers, since Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will prioritize their customers first. That might not be the case anymore though for Mint Mobile customers, as the MVNO was officially acquired by T-Mobile from actor Ryan Reynolds on May 1.