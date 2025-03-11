Summary Comcast is upgrading Xfinity Internet speeds by 50–100% for more than 20 million customers at no cost.

Xfinity Internet users also get a free Unlimited Xfinity Mobile line if they subscribe to an internet plan of at least 400Mbps.

The company's Wi-Fi PowerBoost tech raises speeds to as fast as 1Gbps for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers irrespective of the tier they sign up for.

Comcast, the parent company that owns Xfinity, says its fiber-based network handles internet needs for a whopping 64 million homes and businesses, along with another 23 million Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots. The company claims that it has built "the nation's largest converged wireless and wireline network" over the past decade.

Today, Comcast made an exciting announcement for some of its users. The internet provider is upgrading Xfinity Internet speeds for more than 20 million customers at no charge. The upgrade consists of an impressive 50 to 100% increase in speed and includes users on the Xfinity Internet tiers as well as the NOW-branded prepaid plans. This news should translate to significantly faster upload and download speeds for everyone included.

Here's what all is included

In addition to a speed upgrade, Xfinity Internet users also now get one free-of-cost Unlimited Xfinity Mobile line with any plan of at least 400Mbps. This offer includes both new and existing customers. To avail this feature, users can either head to their account on Xfinity.com, log in to the Xfinity app, or call the service at 1-800-XFINITY.

Source: Comcast

The company adds that its Wi-Fi PowerBoost tech upgrades Wi-Fi speeds to up to 1Gbps for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers regardless of the tier they sign up for.

The internet provider promises a bunch of other perks all year round. These include exceptional reliability, apparently "greater than 99%", and the use of AI to fix issues before they even affect users. Ultra-low latency is also one of its promised features, which is something gamers can benefit from.

Another add-on, included with an Xfinity gateway, is its xFi Advanced Security that safeguards users against malware and other such internet threats. The company claims it has stopped more than 10 billion cybersecurity threats via this feature.