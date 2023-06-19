The Asus Zenfone 9 is currently our favorite small phone with flagship-tier specs and dual cameras in an era where even the best budget phones have three lenses on the back. Now, we are preparing to see its successor, the Asus Zenfone 10, launch later this month. We already know quite a lot about the phone, but ahead of the launch, we now have a first look at the hardware design.

Reputable leaker Evan Blass, who goes by @evleaks on Twitter recently shared four images of the upcoming Zenfone 10, showcasing the phone in multiple angles, and also revealing all its color options. The images bear an uncanny semblance to leaked renders, so Asus could offer the new phone in black, blue, green, red, and white.

It's nice to see Asus retain the familiar dual-camera design mostly unchanged from the Zenfone 9, along with the neat side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, there are a few apparent visual changes as well, like the clean aesthetic on the back lacking camera branding and the Asus logo now in the corner diagonally opposite to the camera lenses. The new design also has asymmetrical top and bottom bezels, which may not be to everyone’s tastes.

The leak, however, doesn’t give us any further insight into the display size. Previous leaks suggest this Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone will keep the display size unchanged from its 5.9-inch predecessor. However, one leaker begs to differ, suggesting the display size will be upped to 6.3 inches. We believe this is unlikely because it would entail a ground-up redesign of the internals of the phone.

Asus should clear the air for us on June 29 when the phone launches worldwide. At the confirmed launch price of $749, it should be a great package, and a good alternative to its predecessor for anyone looking for a compact phone. However, a lot is still unconfirmed.