Summary Google Workspace now allows you to easily access and install third-party apps directly from the Google Meet screen, without navigating different tabs.

The new "Get add-ons" button lets you browse and install apps like Lucidpark, Confluence, Figma, Read.ai, Polly, and Miro for collaborative usage.

Participants can access your presentations and shared screen, even if they are on unsupported platforms, making meetings more inclusive and convenient.

Google Workspace comes with a slew of apps to enhance efficiency for its users. Its rich app repertoire makes it easy to juggle different business activities like calling through Google Meet, typing through Google Docs, record-keeping through Google Sheets, storage through Google Drive, presentation through Slides, etc. These apps are readily available on Google Meet’s screen.

However, other apps are becoming increasingly popular and efficient for collaborative usage. Such platforms are sourced from reliable developers and added to the Google Workspace Marketplace. While they were initially accessible, the tech company has teched up. This productiveness-oriented update allows you to access these apps without having to navigate different tabs or leave the call application. With the latest feature update, you can now browse and install apps like Lucidpark, Confluence, Figma, Read.ai, Polly, and Miro and quickly access them.

The new button, “Get add-ons,” houses the third-party apps from where you can browse and install add-ons. Therefore, after installing a third-party app, it will appear on the side of your Google Meet screen along with other regular G Suite applications.

In addition to all this, you can tap the “Present” button to share the screen with all your meeting participants regardless of whether they have the add-on or not. Participants who are using an unsupported platform can also access your presentations.

To locate the new button, click the "Activities panel" to find the "Featured add-ons" category. You'll make about two more clicks after browsing your preferred add-on to install and start using it.

Google's bid to make things more accessible is also trickling down into the featured add-ons. Last year, the tech giant announced the integration of its favorite whiteboarding app, Miro. Unlike in the past, all meeting participants can get the most out of meeting presentations. Besides, using the third-party app is now more convenient as you don't have to use a separate tab like you did previously.

"Whether you're leveraging the whiteboard capabilities of Miro or Lucidspark, or using Figma to explore design possibilities in real time — you can do it all within Google Meet, without switching tabs or opening additional applications," Google wrote in a blog post.

Things keep getting better with Google Meet, and this latest feature joins the constant tech-ups that the app goes through. The hawk-eyed tech company announced the arrival of the closed captioning feature this year. Hence, cross-border meetings are more inclusive and convenient.

The "Get add-ons" feature is made available for both domain and individual installs. The feature release undergoes two major stages. It is already accessible through the Rapid Release domains, as the second release takes 15 days.