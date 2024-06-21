YouTube Music comes bundled with YouTube Premium and works across many platforms and devices, including phones, tablets, PCs, and Chromebooks. It is excellent at recommending new songs and artists. Sharing music with friends is one of the best ways to enjoy music together. The streaming service’s collaborative feature allows multiple users to add songs to a playlist. This guide shows you how to collaborate on YouTube Music playlists on the app and website.

How to make a YouTube Music playlist

To make a new playlist on your phone, follow these instructions:

Open the YouTube Music app. Go to the Library tab. Tap the + New icon to create a new playlist. Select Playlist. Close Add a name and description. Choose a privacy option. Playlists are public by default. Tap Create. Tap the three-dot icon next to a song and select Save to playlist to add it. Close

Anyone can search for, and access public playlists on YouTube Music. Only users with a direct link can view unlisted playlists, while private lists are for the creator.

Here’s how to create a new playlist on the website:

Visit the YouTube Music website. Click New playlist from the left panel. Enter the title and description. Click Create.

How to collaborate on YouTube Music playlists via the app

YouTube Music lets users collaborate on a playlist by allowing anyone with the link to add songs. Ensure you have the latest version of YouTube Music.

Launch the YouTube Music app. Go to the Library tab. Select a playlist. Close Tap the pencil icon. Select Collaborate. Close Turn on the toggle next to Collaborators can add songs and videos. You’ll see a link. Tap Share to invite collaborators. Anyone with the link will receive the permission to add songs to the playlist. Close Select Deactivate link if you want others to stop adding content. All playlists are private by default. To activate the Collaborate option, change it to public or unlisted from the Privacy dropdown.

How to collaborate on YouTube Music playlists via the website

Visit the YouTube Music website on any browser. Choose a playlist from the left panel. Click Edit playlist. Select Collaborate. Enter a title and description. Choose your privacy setting. Turn on the toggle next to Collaborators can add songs and videos to this playlist. Tap Copy next to the URL. Click Done.

What’s the difference between YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium?

YouTube Premium includes access to YouTube Music Premium. However, you can buy the latter as a standalone subscription for a lower price. YouTube Premium costs $13.99 monthly, offering perks like ad-free viewing and background play. YouTube Music Premium costs $10.99 monthly. The student and family plans cost $4.99 and $16.99 monthly, respectively. If you only want to listen to music, you can go for a YouTube Music subscription.

Enjoy your favorite tunes on YouTube Music

You can enjoy all the advantages of YouTube Music Premium, whether you sign up for the individual subscription or YouTube Premium. You can listen to your favorite tracks, add them to your playlists, and download them for later. If you want to know more about the music streaming service, we have a comprehensive guide on YouTube Music, which goes in-depth about the app and how it compares to the competition.