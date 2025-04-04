CMF Watch Pro $39 $69 Save $30 The Watch Pro from CMF by Nothing may look like an Apple Watch clone, but its price tag isn't even remotely in the same ZIP code. While it normally costs just $69, you can now score it for even less as it drops to just $39. The watch is stylish and sleek and comes packed with useful features. $39 at Amazon

Smartwatches can be expensive, but if you're looking for something stylish and dirt-cheap, the CMF Watch Pro is going to be it. The Nothing sub-brand really delivers when it comes to looks and features, which makes this watch a no-brainer now that it's down to just $39 for a very limited time.

Related Best smartwatches for Android in 2025 Our favorite smartwatches for any Android phones

What's great about the CMF Watch Pro?

We never got around to reviewing this one, but if the ratings on Amazon are to be believed, this watch is worth every penny. The watch features a design that looks pretty sleek, while also having an impressive 1.96-inch AMOLED screen that delivers vibrant colors.

As you might expect, this smartwatch is packed with sensors so that it can track your body throughout the day, providing insight into your health and fitness metrics using a heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitor. In addition, it can also track your sleep and stress levels as well.

You also get GPS built in, making it possible to get accurate tracking no matter where you are, providing important details about your runs, walks, cycling trips, and more. You can also stay connected with your smartphone with alerts, and even take calls on your wrist while you're on the go.

And just in case you want to keep things fresh, you can also download new watchfaces to change things up as well. For the most part, not a bad smartwatch for just $39. But be sure to get it quickly because a deal like this won't be around for much longer.