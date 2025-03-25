CMF Watch Pro 2
$59 $79 Save $20
The CMF Watch Pro 2 includes an elegant look, and also packs an impressive set of features. Best of all, it now costs just $59 in this limited-time deal.
If you're looking for an affordable wearable to pair with your Android phone, then this smartwatch is going to be the best option. We loved the CMF Watch Pro 2 in our review, mainly because of its great price, but it also featured a fantastic design, has a nice bright display, and delivers great battery life. While its $70 price tag is easy to afford, this recent deal from Amazon brings that number down quite a bit, with a limited-time discount that drops the price to just $59.
Nothing tries to fit everything into the CMF Watch Pro 2, for better or worse
Ambitious, but not without flaws