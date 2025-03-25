CMF Watch Pro 2 $59 $79 Save $20 The CMF Watch Pro 2 includes an elegant look, and also packs an impressive set of features. Best of all, it now costs just $59 in this limited-time deal. $59 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable wearable to pair with your Android phone, then this smartwatch is going to be the best option. We loved the CMF Watch Pro 2 in our review, mainly because of its great price, but it also featured a fantastic design, has a nice bright display, and delivers great battery life. While its $70 price tag is easy to afford, this recent deal from Amazon brings that number down quite a bit, with a limited-time discount that drops the price to just $59.

What's great about the CMF Watch Pro 2?