If you've been eyeing a new smartwatch for an upgrade, or maybe it's just your first one, the CMF Watch Pro 2 is going to be an excellent choice. It's one of the best smartwatches that you can buy this year. Not only does the watch look good, but it also packs tons of features as well. Furthermore, it offers incredible value with a price that comes in at just $55.

You read that right, this watch right now can be had for just $55. Or if you prefer to buy it from Amazon, you can grab it for $59. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen for this device. Not only that, but it delivers on all fronts, providing the best bang for your buck. Of course, this promotion won't be around for long, so get it while you still can with this early Black Friday deal.

What's great about the CMF Watch Pro 2?

This is the watch that really flew under the radar when it was first released, but is one of the cheapest smartwatches that you can buy for an Android device. If you've never heard of CMF, we wouldn't blame you. But to put your mind at ease, this isn't a no-name company and is in fact a sub-brand of Nothing.

The brand was created in order to deliver more affordable products to the market. When it comes to its lineup, it has quite a bit, with a smartphone, two smartwatches, a few earbuds, and power banks. Of course, we'll be focusing on the CMF Watch Pro 2, which is the latest wearable from the company.

As you can tell from the images, the watch looks good thanks to its minimalist design. It features a bright 1.32-inch AMOLED display and is available in a variety of different colors. It also offers heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, and it can even keep track of your stress and sleep quality.

In addition to the above, it can also track fitness activities, with 120 different activities that are built into the watch. You also get gesture controls, GPS, and also up to 11 days of battery life. It also comes with a companion app that will help you track all of your data.

Overall, you really can't go wrong here with the CMF Watch Pro 2. It delivers on all fronts, and we loved it, rating it an 8 out of 10. So if you've been looking for an affordable smartwatch grab this one, you won't regret it at this price.