Summary Leaked CMF Phone 2 specs include minor upgrades, with no groundbreaking changes.

It's predicted to launch around $230 or less, featuring an 8MP lens not present on the CMF Phone 1.

The CMF Phone 2 hopefully addresses NFC functionality and US connectivity support issues for wider appeal.

Phones priced higher than rent might get all the press, but not everybody in need of a new device has $1,000 lying around. Last year's CMF Phone 1 might not quite have taken the world by storm, but it proved manufacturers can cater to every price range without sacrificing build quality, performance, or especially style.

That context makes it easy to appreciate the specs that just leaked for the upcoming CMF Phone 2 (Source: Sanju Choudhary on Twitter/X). You won't find any shocking revelations — indeed, the apparent upgrades are purely iterative, other than an additional camera lens — but for a great-looking phone that defies the typical budget-friendly formula, it certainly looks like more of a good thing.

A few small steps forward

Plus a separate, unverified image leak

Though not exactly iconic, the CMF Phone 1's dial is at least recognizable.

Early rumors of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s gen 3 system-on-a-chip appear to have been unfounded. The predicted MediaTek 7400 won't provide a noticeable performance enhancement, and the 6.7", Full HD+, 120Hz display also looks the same as last year. The same is true of the 5,000mAh battery, 16MP selfie camera, and software update lifespan, including two Android updates and three years of security patches.

The leak also details a price of $230 or less, so we wouldn't expect much in terms of upgrades. But it does look like an additional 8MP lens will land on the back, heavily implying an ultrawide setup to accompany the CMF Phone 1's 50MP wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor. Most importantly, though, retaining the original model's rear dial indicates Nothing's newest cheap phone will still deliver on style and functionality, likely offering similar modularity for connecting backplates and other accessories.

Source: u/PanickCat on Reddit

Take this potential CMF Phone 2 image leak with a grain of salt.

We're pretty confident in Sanju's leaks, with his Nothing 3a camera layout just one in a series of predictions proved accurate. What we're less confident in, but almost as interested in, is the supposed image leak courtesy of an unsourced Reddit post. On the off chance the photo's real, the CMF 2 might be satisfyingly small in stature, on top of its small price tag.

Two in-demand features are still in question

Two shortcomings stood in the way of the CMF Phone 1 seeing endless praise as the best entry-level smartphone ever. If its successor includes a much-hoped-for NFC module, a great deal of budget-friendly users worldwide will pay attention the moment it's released. The do-it-all nature of today's great mobile devices means a lack of Tap to Pay and similar connectivity support will turn off many potential buyers.

Frugal fans are also hopeful the CMF Phone 1 will see a full US release. An existing Beta Program enables stateside use of Nothing and CMF phones, but only T-Mobile customers get 5G access and near-complete frequency band support. Verizon's limited to 4G networks, and AT&T is even more questionable in terms of support for global phones. While not incredibly likely, the CMF Phone 2 fixing both of those issues would go a long way towards popularizing the lifestyle-forward brand in the Western market.

Rumor has it the CMF Phone 2, along with three other Nothing devices, could launch between mid-April and early May.