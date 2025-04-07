Summary CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch on April 28, alongside Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

The phone may feature a Dimensity 7400 chip, 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and triple cameras.

A new finish and visible screw design hint at upgraded materials and CMF Phone 1 roots.

Nothing has been teasing a new smartphone launch for a while, but anyone hoping for the Nothing Phone 3 will have to wait — at least for now. Today, the company revealed that its sub-brand CMF will launch its next budget smartphone, the CMF Phone 2 Pro, on April 28 at 14:00 BST (9:00 AM EST).

In case you don't remember, CMF is Nothing's sub-brand focused on creating "accessible" (read: budget) devices with bold, fun designs. The CMF Phone 1, released last year, impressed with its industrial look, featuring visible screws, a rotating dial, and solid performance for the price. While many expected the successor to be called the CMF Phone 2, it looks like Nothing is skipping ahead with the CMF Phone 2 Pro branding.

The official teaser from Nothing doesn't reveal much beyond the launch date and time. However, it confirms that the phone will be joined by a trio of new audio accessories: the Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. While we don't yet have specs for these earbuds, it's clear that Nothing is expanding its audio lineup significantly alongside the new phone.

New audio products will be accompanying the CMF Phone 2 Pro

Source: Nothing

A recent post on the Nothing Community page shared a close-up of the phone’s visible screw, suggesting the CMF Phone 2 Pro will retain some of the signature design elements from its predecessor. The teaser also mentioned a "new finish," hinting at possibly more premium materials — especially fitting for the new "Pro" label.

A recent leak claims the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly retain the same 5,000 mAh battery as the CMF Phone 1 but will receive a significant camera upgrade, moving to a triple-camera setup (up from dual cameras on its predecessor).

There's no word yet on whether a non-Pro variant of the CMF Phone 2 is coming, or if there will be a follow-up to the CMF Watch Pro 2. Nothing has remained quiet on those fronts, but with the launch approaching, we’ll likely learn more soon.