Summary Nothing's budget brand, CMF has started teasing its next phone, the Phone 2.

Not much info is available yet, but a teaser video shows what could be a single camera sensor on the rear.

The CMF Phone 1 was an absolute winner, so we have high hopes for its successor.

While you may have completely forgotten about CMF, Nothing's budget brand, it's still alive and kicking, despite not having launched anything new in quite some time. Luckily, that's about to change, with the brand now teasing its next phone, the CMF Phone 2.

For the most part, there really isn't too much information here, with the brand just offering a teaser of the phone through its forum and social media channels in the form of a small video clip (via 9to5Google).

Could the CMF Phone 2 be this year's killer budget phone

The video shows off what appears to be the rear of the phone that features a single camera sensor. It's unclear at this point just how many sensors the Phone 2 will have. The Phone 1 featured a 50MP main camera sensor, along with a portrait sensor.

While it might be easy for some to dismiss this phone at this point, it's hard not to recognize the potential that it could offer since the CMF Phone 1 was such a beast. The Phone 1 featured a fantastic display, great performance, and a stylish design.

However, we did think there was room for improvement, mainly with its camera system, IP rating, vibration motor, single speaker, and battery life. Let's hope that the CMF Phone 2 can deliver on all these fronts at the very least, becoming a better phone than its predecessor.

The good news is that we won't have to wait long, as the company has stated that it's "coming soon". Of course, the brand will no doubt trickle information out slowly until the final announcement in order to keep people's interest. The Phone 2 should be an interesting one to look out for, so long as it can keep it affordable.