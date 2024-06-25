Summary CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is thought to feature a unique modular design with accessories and customizable back panels.

Expect a budget-friendly price tag of around $240, a large 120Hz display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor.

Potential compromises include a mediocre camera setup and limited availability in certain regions.

We've long known about Nothing's ambitions with its CMF sub-brand. Since its arrival on the scene back in August 2023, CMF has released three earbuds in the form of the Neckband Pro, the CMF Buds and the CMF Buds Pro. Elsewhere, the company has also released a minimalist watch, alongside a 65W GaN power brick.

However, the sub-brand's biggest test comes in the form of its first smartphone release, which we know will happen on July 8.

Leaks and rumors about the CMF Phone 1 have been in full swing since May this year. Over several teasers by Nothing itself, we've learned that the device will likely be an unconventional one, featuring a screw and a knob on its rear panel. What functionality the knob might offer is currently under wraps. However, we know that the screw might likely be part of a modular system called "Nothing Lock," which might allow users of the CMF Phone 1 to attach accessories to the device, and even switch out the back panel with different ones.

As part of a new teaser shared by CMF on X, we now have a brief look at how the screen mechanism might function.

How a screw functions isn't rocket science, but we can still glean a few insights from the short teaser video. For starters, the screw featured will be a flat, slotted head kind, with grooves. It also looks like the screw is holding the back panel in place, suggesting that it could indeed be replaceable. The teaser also highlights the textured orange back panel, though we've also seen a matte black back panel in a separate CMF Phone 1 teaser. It is currently unclear if these panels are included in the package or sold separately.

Elsewhere, the teaser also shows a flat-head screwdriver in orange, which will double as a SIM ejector tool, according to a recent hands-on video by Ben Geskin on X.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably isn't

Early leaks suggest that the device will sport a large 6.67-inch FHD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, with a modest price tag of Rs. 20,000 (roughly $240). That price tag would make the CMF Phone 1 Nothing's most affordable smartphone to date. The device will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and will have 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Elsewhere, the phone might feature a microSD slot, alongside a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

I don't know about you, but the device does look like a solid buy, at least on paper. A large 120Hz display, with a 4nm chipset capable of powering AI features and decent performance while gaming, paired with an unconventional design and unique rear panel customizability, all for under $250 sounds too good to be true.

So what's the catch? The phone will likely have several compromises, and the one that comes to mind first is the camera.

Nothing's flagship devices aren't necessarily known for their camera performance, and we aren't expecting its sub-brand to do any better. The CMF Phone 1 is expected to feature a 50MP rear camera paired with a 2MP or 5MP depth or macro shooter. The primary rear sensor could be the same as we've seen on the Nothing Phone 2a, which we weren't too impressed with.

Limited availability might also be another compromise. It is currently unclear if the device will be readily available in North America, and if it will follow in the Nothing Phone 2a's footsteps, and only be available here through the company’s developer program. Elsewhere, rumors suggest that the device's backplates will be made out of plastic, which might impact durability.

CMF's launch event is just around the corner, and we're hoping to receive more clarity on the upcoming device on July 8.