Summary
- The CMF Phone 1 features a replaceable back panel and a modular Accessory Point.
- The phone packs an impressive specs sheet along with an IP52 rating.
- You can get the CMF Phone 1 in the US for $199, but there's a catch.
After a few weeks of leaks and building hype, the first phone from Nothing's sub-brand CMF is here. While the company had already teased several details about the Phone 1, it still had a few surprises up its sleeve for the launch. The highlight of the Phone 1 is its replaceable back panel, held in place by stainless steel screws. It is also Nothing's most affordable phone yet, even cheaper than the Nothing Phone 2a.
The CMF Phone 1 stands out from other budget Android phones with its unique design. While a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED panel dominates the front, the rear is a lot more interesting with a replaceable backplate. A few stainless steel screws hold it in place, which you can remove to swap the backplate with other accessories from the company.
There's also a big rotating knob on the phone's bottom-right corner, dubbed Accessory Point. You can use it to hook other accessories to the Phone 1, like a lanyard or a kickstand.
Removing the backplate does not allow access to the battery or other internal components of Phone 1. Still, the phone provides more customization options than a typical Android phone. Despite the modular backplate, the Phone 1 also carries an IP52 rating.
Being a budget phone, the CMF Phone 1 packs modest internals. This includes a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The rear houses a dual-camera setup, though the 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter is the only one worth talking about.
Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.6. CMF promises the Phone 1 will get two major OS updates and three years of security patches.
Alongside the Phone 1, CMF is selling several accessories, like a backplate, kickstand, and card case. It also launched the CMF Watch Pro 2 and the CMF Buds Pro 2, its second smartwatch and wireless earbuds, respectively.
CMF Phone 1
The CMF Phone 1 is the first phone from Nothing's budget brand, CMF. While the phone packs impressive specs for its price, it stands out even further with its unique design, which includes a replaceable backplate. An Accessory point lets you easily attach official accessories like a kickstand or a card case to the phone.
- SoC
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300
- Display type
- Super AMOLED
- Display dimensions
- 6.67-inch
- Display resolution
- FHD+ (1080 x 2400)
- RAM
- 6 or 8GB
- Storage
- 128GB, microSD card slot
- Battery
- 5,000mAh
- Charge speed
- 33W
- Charge options
- Wired
- Ports
- USB-C
- SIM support
- Dual nano-SIM
- Operating System
- Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6
- Front camera
- 16MP
- Rear camera
- 50MP f/1.8, Portrait sensor
- Cellular connectivity
- 5G NSA, SA
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, BLE
- Dimensions
- 164 x 77 x 8 mm
- Weight
- 197grams
- IP Rating
- IP52
CMF Phone 1 price and availability
The CMF Phone 1 will launch in Europe, the UK, and India, with a limited beta release in the US. It's priced at €239 in Europe, while the UK pricing is £209. In India, CMF is launching a cheaper variant of the phone with 6GB RAM for Rs 15,999, while the 8GB model costs Rs 17,999.
The official accessories are priced at €25/£19/$25, while the backplate costs a bit more at €35/£29/$35. They will go on sale later this month.
You can get the CMF Phone 1 for $199 in the US, provided you get into the Nothing US beta program.