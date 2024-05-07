Summary CMF to launch a new budget smartphone priced at Rs 12,000 (~$140), featuring a 6.5-inch display and 5,000mAh battery.

Phone will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek SoC, and will have a single rear camera, and 33W charging capability.

Uncertainty remains about other specs and software, but don't expect a lot here at this price.

Nothing's sub-brand CMF has pretty much stayed under the radar since its launch, delivering budget-friendly devices like a smartwatch and earbuds. But it looks like it's finally ready to throw its hat into the ring with a new smartphone, which is set to arrive sometime this year.

For the most part, this release could be a relatively mild one, but if a new report from 91 Mobiles is accurate, then the starting price alone should create some buzz. According to the news outlet, the starting price of this CMF Phone 1 will reportedly come in at Rs 12,000, which is around $140 converted.

An impressive price, but at what cost

When it comes to specifications, we're looking at a device with a 6.5-inch display that will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC. Furthermore, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery and will be able to charge at 33W. When it comes to build materials, the phone will be made mostly of plastic, and could even have some type of Gorilla Glass protection for the display.

And lastly, while the sensor being used is unknown, it could arrive with just a single camera on the rear. As far as color options, we're looking at three: black, white and orange. Of course, there are still a lot of unknowns at this point, and the appearance of the phone could be a tipping point for consumers here. Although the source did have an image in its report, it looks to be just a concept render by a fan.

With that said, we'll just have to wait to find out what kind of software it will be running and whether it will get the proper support. It'll be interesting to see whether this device will see an official US release, and could even arrive as an unlocked model, which could be made available on Amazon, where CMF's current lineup of products can be purchased.