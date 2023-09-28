Summary CMF by Nothing has launched its first lineup of products, including the Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and Power 65W GaN fast charger, all priced affordably.

The Watch Pro offers a range of health tracking features, a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen, and the ability to make phone calls directly from the watch.

The Buds Pro earbuds come with noise cancellation, clear voice technology, and a transparency mode, all for a budget-friendly price of $49.

Price is a major pivot point when making tech investments these days. While folks on the upper end of the scale are always ready to splurge on the best flagship phones every generation, not everyone can afford to pay for good design. There has always been a gap between the topmost products and the budget devices that focus solely on cost-cutting, particularly when it comes to aesthetics. You can spend a small fortune on a nice-looking wearable, or you can save money and rock something that looks like an old Timex — there's not much in-between. Thankfully, CMF by Nothing professes priority in quality design and affordability, and it has just launched its first products.

CMF, an acronym for Color, Material, and Finish, which itself is a common term in the design industry, has released its first lineup of products as announced by its CEO, Carl Pei, on X (formerly Twitter). The lineup features three products that won't break the bank – Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and 65W GaN fast charger, as was previously leaked.

The Watch Pro presents solid features like custom watch faces, an internal GPS, and IP68 water resistance. Priced at just $69, the watch boasts an array of health tracking features like pulse rate, sleep, and step trackers. Additionally, the watch comes with an oxygen blood saturation sensor and 110 different exercise modes. The fitness tracker also presents a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen display and a 34mAh battery for a good 13 uptime days, if marketing claims are to be believed. The screen’s 410 x 502 resolution makes the watch’s content easily visible.

The budget-friendly fitness tracker comes with an internal microphone and speaker, allowing you to select a contact from your list and make a phone call right from your wrist.

The second product, Buds Pro, also comes on the same budget-friendly MSRP, priced at $49. This pair of earbuds from CMF packs an assortment of great features like noise cancelation and clear voice technology for exceptional phone calls. Its ANC system is capable of detecting noise from the outside and canceling it with up to a 45dB depth.

Users can also use the transparency mode to hear their surroundings while listening to music. A single charge can give you 11 hours of non-stop playback if you turn off the noise cancelation mode.

CMF by Nothing also unleashed a $39 powerful 65W GaN adapter. The charger features three USB ports, one of which is a USB-A while the other two are USB-C. This versatile charger is compatible with several fast-charging protocols like Apple's 2.4A and Samsung's 9V/2A. The X announcement by Carl Pei uncovers more details on the charger’s fast-charging properties, claiming that it can power a 0% Nothing 2 smartphone to half-full in just 25 minutes.

The first sale of CMF’s new trio will be in the UK and India. Folks from the UK will be able to access these three devices from the brand’s headquarters store on September 30, 2023. The products will be more generally available “later this month,” according to the X post.