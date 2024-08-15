I’m impressed by Nothing’s efforts with its more affordable CMF brand. Instead of solely relying on fun designs and budget pricing for its products, the company adds substance, including features that punch well above the devices' wallet-friendly price points. The CMF Phone 1 sports a gorgeous display and snappy performance for $200, and at $70, the CMF Watch Pro 2 offers fantastic value with great battery life and fitness tracking.

Similarly, the CMF Buds Pro 2 hit the mark with a stylish and functional design, adding in performance you might not expect for the low price. If you’re looking for wireless earbuds that sneak in a few premium features without exhausting your wallet, the CMF Buds Pro 2 might be your next purchase.

Price, availability, and specs

The CMF Buds Pro 2 are available through CMF and Amazon for $70, but frequent sales have kept them at $59. They are offered in four colors: orange, blue, light grey, and dark grey, allowing you to mix and match hues with the rest of your CMF ecosystem.

What's good about the CMF Buds Pro 2?

Great sound and app

I was skeptical when I first saw the Buds Pro 2 case. I figured the Smart Dial was nothing more than a gimmick, but the more I used it, the more I appreciated its functionality. Instead of fumbling with touch controls on the earbuds or picking up my phone whenever I wanted to do something, I relied heavily on the Smart Dial to control volume, play/pause, and even skip tracks. It’s also customizable, so you can select which functions you want tied to single, double, and triple clicks — even long clicks can be utilized to change ANC modes.

It’s hard to knock the sound from the Buds Pro 2. It’s not a concert hall experience, and the EQ balance won’t appeal to everyone, but for the price, they do a mighty fine job. I was especially impressed by the amount of bass produced by their 11mm drivers. Initially, the bass is overpowering, swallowing the mids and producing a muddled sound. Once I switched off the Ultra Bass setting and ticked the EQ balancing to Pop, I found a more pleasing middle ground. No matter what, I couldn’t avoid a Bass-heavy bias, but it enhances tracks if kept in check.

On that note, it’s enjoyable to have EQ settings available, unlike the Beats Studio Buds+ I reviewed previously. The default options offer a wide range to fit various musical genres, and EQ settings can also be customized, allowing granular control over the sound.

Spatial Audio is active where available, with Nothing boasting cinematic sound from the Buds Pro 2. I mentioned before, it’s not a concert hall experience, so while I wouldn’t rate the Buds Pro 2 as having cinematic sound, it’s a step (or two) up from other earbuds in this price range, which usually produce a tinny mess.

The Buds Pro 2's higher frequency range and LDAC technology give them clear mids, and High-Res Audio Wireless certification provides low-lag sound. Nothing claims a 50dB reduction in ambient noise with ANC, and while I couldn’t exactly measure it, the Buds Pro 2 do a decent job of blocking an impressive range of frequencies. Transparency mode also works well, letting in a bit more of your environment and using less battery life — ideal for longer listening sessions in the office.

Speaking of battery life, the Buds Pro 2 can last an admirable 11 hours on a single charge. However, that’s without any ANC, which will bring that number down to around six — still a decent number in this price range. The Buds Pro 2 case has enough juice for four charges from its 460mAh cell, so without ANC, you’re looking at over 40 hours of usage.

Nothing fitted the Buds Pro 2 with a wide array of connectivity options. Bluetooth 5.3 allows for multipair, enabling you to move between devices without repairing each time you want to switch between your phone and Chromebook. The Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair work well, as I was able to connect my Buds Pro 2 to my phone in seconds. I’ve really come to enjoy Fast Pair, and it’s noticeable when manufacturers don’t include it.

Nothing’s app for the Ear Buds 2 is well-laid out, perfect for first-timers or users who don’t typically use wireless earbuds. Switching between audio profiles was easy, and I could assign functions to the touch-sensitive buds and the Smart Dial with just a few clicks. Nothing also added user-friendly pictures and explanations, making the experience even more accessible. The app is also available for iOS, so if you’re on an iPhone, you’re in luck — the Buds Pro 2 will work with your device.

Audio calls were crisp and clear, with ANC reducing wind noise and other distractions. People on the other end didn’t complain about the mic quality — a win for budget buds. An IP55 rating also means the Buds Pro 2 are ideal for the gym, with sweat and rain not posing a threat.

What's bad about the CMF Buds Pro 2?

Not the most comfortable

As much as I enjoy the case design, it’s made from soft-touch plastic, making it a magnet for every bit of dust in your pocket. It’s not a deal-breaker, but expect to use more than a few wipes on your Buds Pro 2 case to keep it looking fresh. I also don’t love the way the buds sit in my ear. Nothing included three tip sizes for the best fit, but I felt they were too big. This is a personal preference. Everyone’s ears are different, but the buds weren’t comfortable over long periods.

In addition, the sound is bass-heavy, and while it’s perfect for thumping along to your favorite tracks, it’s not the best for every genre. The custom EQ settings help, and I was able to dial it back to an acceptable level, but you still notice it more than other earbuds I’ve tested with a better-balanced sound.

I found the touch controls to be finicky, and as I was reseating the buds quite a bit, I often accidentally skipped tracks. I learned to be careful when I moved the buds and I much preferred using the Smart Dial to the touch controls, but it’s something to be aware of.

Should you buy them?

Like the rest of Nothing’s CMF product line, the Buds Pro 2 punch above their weight, with good sound, decent battery life, and an excellent app. They aren’t perfect, and the bass-thumping audio won’t be for everyone.

Still, if you’re in the market for a pair of affordable wireless headphones, it’s hard to beat the combination of quality and value they provide. They are a great compliment to the rest of the CMF ecosystem and work well with the CMF Phone 1. So, if you’re all-in on Nothing’s stylish sub-brand, the Buds Pro 2 will do the job.