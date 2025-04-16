CMF Buds Pro 2 $47 $69 Save $22 The CMF Buds Pro 2 offer an impressive slate of features for affordable earbuds. They have an innovative case design with a customizable Smart Dial, ideal for controlling volume and tracking changes. Their 11 hours of battery life on a single charge is great for the price, and the Buds Pro 2 produce a big bass sound from their 11mm drivers. $47 at Amazon

If you're someone that's not looking to pay a lot for a new pair of earbuds, you're in luck, because there are so many great options to choose from in 2025. With that said, we'd like to try and recommend the Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2, since they are on sale right now for just $47. We loved these earbuds and gave them a solid review thanks to their impressive sound, fantastic app, and unique smart dial. This is the best price we've seen on these, so be sure to grab them while you can.

What's great about the Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2?