The 57th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards are bound to be a blast as a ton of amazing performers are set to play including Luke Combs, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Jenny Roll, and more! The event will be hosted once again by country star Luke Bryan and NFL legend Peyton Manning, making it an evening to remember. If you're a country music fan, there's no bigger event than the CMA Awards; here's everything you need to know so you can watch country music's biggest night live!

When and where?

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will take place on November 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will begin airing live at 8:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM CT on ABC (1:00 AM UK Nov 9th). The show will air at 8:00PM PT as well, but that broadcast will not be live.

Also, it's worth noting that the award show will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day (November 9), if you can't catch it live for some reason.

How to watch the CMA Awards from anywhere

How to stream CMA Awards in the U.S.

ABC has exclusive rights to the CMA Awards, meaning you'll want to make sure the streaming option you choose has access to that network. Some of the best service to watch will be Sling TV and Hulu TV Live; however, there are a few more that you might want to know about. Here's a list of options you can use to stream the awards live.

How to watch the CMA Awards in the UK

Unfortunately, for country music fans in the UK, it's difficult to watch the show. Not only is it at the ungodly hour of 1:00 AM Wednesday morning, it also isn't live streaming on any popular UK networks. So, if you want to stay up and watch the awards live, you'll need a VPN and access to one of the services available in the states.

If you don't want to watch it live, you do have the option of watching it on Hulu starting November 10, 2023. Of course, you'll still need a VPN to access Hulu, but you'll be able to watch it when you want and not at one in the morning.