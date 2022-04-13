Lockdown-induced boredom led to plenty of people looking for new ways to connect with others online. Social audio app Clubhouse emerged as one of the more popular solutions and quickly amassed millions of downloads – June 2021 alone saw the influx of nearly 6 million new users. But as quarantines lifted and people started to go about with their lives, that rapid growth began to cool down. To jazz things up and maybe even pull some users back, Clubhouse is now testing a new in-room gaming feature.

The initial launch presents a game called Wild Cards (via TechCrunch), which basically presents questions designed to act as an ice-breaker and get the conversation going, especially for the mic-shy ones out there. For example, you could be asked to share the last five things in your search history, guess a movie the whole group loves, or even explain stuff like what type of dog your personality matches with the most.

Starting a game is simple: just click the +Rooms button and select the Games option, which will add you to a social room. Here, you’ll be able to invite friends to join, and when all looks good, you can begin playing by tapping Start Game. Right now, at least, the experience is only available in English.

Social audio was quite the buzz last year. Seeing Clubhouse’s success, other social platforms rushed to add similar audio-only products to their apps. Facebook now has Hotline, Twitter has gotten Spaces, and Spotify gained Greenroom (now Live). Clubhouse, consequently, looks to be making an effort to stand out from the bunch with this new addition.

