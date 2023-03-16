The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are over six months away from making their debut. However, a recent leak gave us our detailed first look at the major design changes Google plans for its 2023 Pixels, including a flat display, a more rounded back, and housing the camera array inside a single pill. Now, the source of these leaks has shared close-up CAD render comparisons of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, showing how flat the screen on the upcoming Pixel will be.

From the CAD renders shared by @Onleaks on Twitter, we get a good idea of how flat the Pixel 8 Pro's display will be compared to the Pixel 7 Pro's curved screen. The difference might not seem like much, but a flat display will help prevent accidental touches. It also means you should easily find a good (and cheap) tempered screen protector for the Pixel 8 Pro, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google could still use a 2.5D curved display on the Pixel 8 series, but that's something only time will tell. Do not worry about the chunky bezels and other odd details in the CAD photos, as they are inaccurate.

The renders also give us a close look at the rounded corners of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's display vs. the current-gen Pixels. Google intends to use screens with significantly more rounded corners on the new Pixels to complement their new rounded design. Here's hoping Google also ensures that the curvature of the system UI elements matches the display's rounded edges.

We are not fans of displays with curved edges, but almost all our favorite Android phones use curved screens. But it seems like Google is poised to buck the trend with the Pixel 8 Pro this year. Samsung also took a similar direction with the Galaxy S23 Ultra this year. While it did not ditch the curved edges entirely on its flagship phone of 2023, the display is a lot flatter than before.