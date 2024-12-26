Strava is a premium (and one of the better) exercise apps on Android and iOS. But being one of the better options doesn't mean it's the best option for your phone or smartwatch. It recently locked sharing its API with third-party apps. That's a detrimental change when downloading a handful of good Android apps. It might be time to say goodbye to Strava and move on to other workout apps. Here's what you need to know.

What happens when you close your Strava account?

Your data and account information are permanently deleted when you close a Strava account. It becomes impossible to recover. Strava indicates that this is irreversible. Here's what happens when you delete your Strava account:

Private Segments and Routes are removed, but Strava retains a perpetual license on your public Segments and Routes, meaning they stay on the platform even if you delete your account.

Your name and Club posts are removed, but Clubs you created are retained (transferring ownership is encouraged).

If you registered in Community Hubs, Strava de-identifies and removes personal data linked to your account and attributes associated content as Former Member. Your name changes to Former Member, and your avatar reverts to default.

Strava warns that data isn't deleted immediately. It could take up to 90 days to remove some data from its system. Expect your data to be fully wiped after 90 days.

How to delete your Strava account from the website

Before you close your Strava account, export your data or back up your activity using another compatible service. Closing your account is irreversible, and you risk losing months (or years) of data. Consider your options carefully before proceeding with the steps below. Ensure you can access your registered email. You will need it for the final steps.

Sign in to your account on Strava.com. Click the Dropdown menu next to your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Click My Account on the left sidebar. Scroll down on the account page and select Get Started. Navigate to Deletion Request and check the box I downloaded or don't want to download my data. Click Request Account Deletion. Click the Delete Your Account button in your email.

Check your spam folder if you do not see an email from Strava. Temporarily add Strava to the safe senders list (Gmail) if needed.

How to delete your Strava account from the mobile app

We show you how to delete your Strava account using the mobile app. In this example, we use an Android device, but you can follow along if you want to close your account using the iOS/iPad app. Ensure you can access your registered email. You will need it for the final steps.

Before proceeding to the steps below, log in to the account you intend to delete.

Open the Strava app. Tap You in the lower-left corner. Tap Settings (cogwheel icon) in the upper-right corner. Close Scroll down to Delete Your Account. Sign in to your Strava account. Scroll down to Deletion Request and select I downloaded or don't want to download my data. Tap Request Account Deletion. Close Tap the Delete Your Account button in your email.

Leaving Strava isn't the end of the line

Strava isn't the only good running app. If you have a Garmin Watch, Garmin Connect is excellent. If you're okay with another paid alternative, MyFitnessPal can help you with diet and nutrition. If you prefer to shop around before committing to another program, try out our selection of free fitness apps before subbing.