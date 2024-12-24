Bluesky is a solid alternative to X (formerly known as Twitter), offering a similar interface, customizable feed, and blocking options. It works across most devices, including Android phones, iPhones, and desktop PCs. But if Bluesky isn’t doing it for you, closing your account is straightforward. This guide shows you how to close your Bluesky account so you can explore other alternatives or take a break from social media.

What is the difference between deleting and deactivating a Bluesky account?

If you deactivate your Bluesky account, you can reactivate it at any time. Your account won’t show up in search results. Other users will see a message on your profile saying your account is deactivated.

However, deleting your account is permanent. You won’t be able to retrieve your account if you change your mind later.

The platform will remove your profile from the site, irrespective of whether you have deactivated or deleted your Bluesky account. Your profile, posts, and all activity will not be visible to other Bluesky users.

If you’re trying to change your email or handle, do so before deactivating your Bluesky account.

Before closing your Bluesky account

If you’re leaving Bluesky because of spam or offensive posts, you can report them. You can flag posts by clicking the three-dot menu and selecting Report post.

Here’s how to report an account:

Launch the Bluesky app. Sign in to your Bluesky account. Go to the user’s Bluesky profile. Tap the three-dot menu. Tap Report Account. Close

If you’re a developer, you can get a copy of your data since the AT Protocol (Authenticated Transfer Protocol, or atproto) keeps user data in a content-addressed archive (CAR). It lets you migrate your account data across servers. Developers can export a copy of their repository. Bluesky states it is working on building a data export tool for non-developers.

We use screenshots from the Bluesky Android app for this guide. However, the steps are similar on the desktop or mobile browser.

How to close your Bluesky account

You can deactivate your Bluesky account if you plan to return to the platform. You can reactivate it by logging back in to your account. On the other hand, you’ll permanently lose your account if you delete it.

How to deactivate your Bluesky account

Open the Bluesky app. Sign in to your Bluesky account. Tap the hamburger menu icon. Tap Settings. Close Select Account. Tap Deactivate account to temporarily pause it. Close Tap Yes, deactivate to confirm.

How to delete your Bluesky account

Open the Bluesky app and sign in. Tap the hamburger menu icon. Tap Settings. Close Select Account. Tap Delete account. Close Tap Send Email to receive a confirmation code. Enter the confirmation code and password.

Check your junk or spam folder if you didn’t receive the confirmation code.

Explore other social media platforms

Many have been jumping over to alternative social media platforms after Elon Musk took over X. Some switched to Bluesky because of the familiar UI and improved reporting tools.

However, if you don’t enjoy the app anymore, you can simply close your Bluesky account by following the steps in this guide. You can fill the void left by Bluesky by exploring alternative social media platforms; if you’re concerned about increasing your screen time, you can learn how to check it on your Android phone or tablet.