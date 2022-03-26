All of our phones contain a number of sensors quietly doing their jobs every day. You might know your phone has GPS, biometric sensors, and magnetometers, but many smartphones also sport barometers to measure air pressure and a small number can even measure ambient air temperature. Now, a worldwide climate science project wants to use sensor data from Android phones linked to satellites to improve weather forecasting for everyone.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is funding the research project Camaliot, reports The Verge, and using device GPS specifically, it wants to link Android smartphone users all over the planet to collect data that will ultimately improve weather forecasting accuracy. The Verge shares that you can become part of Camaliot as long as you have Android version 7.0 or later and a phone with satellite navigation ability. According to the app's FAQ, it will record data like signal strength and the distance between satellites and the phones connecting to them. Researchers believe they can gather even more information about atmospheric conditions — like variations in moisture saturation — from those satellite signals.

Camaliot researchers want to use this data and combine it with machine learning to make improvements in weather forecasting models. Another goal is to track ionospheric changes to help monitor space weather as well. The project has even larger ambitions for the future if it takes off, possibly one day collecting sensor information from devices connected to the Internet of Things.

Camaliot has provided a list of just over 50 newer phones that can participate, including Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models. If you're ready to eventually help improve weather forecasts for everyone, you can download Camaliot by following the Play Store link below, then follow the instructions within the app to begin using it. Once you begin using it, you'll be able to see a leaderboard recording information submitted by others as well.

Niagara Launcher's latest beta update will spring-clean your home screen

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author