Summary After a successful run on iPhones, Clicks has launched dedicated keyboard cases for select Android models, including the Motorola Razr (2024), Razr+ (2024), Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S25.

These cases offer the same features as their iPhone counterparts (backlit keys, shortcuts, customization app, passthrough charging, protection) plus device-specific enhancements. The Razr case allows for easy typing on the cover screen, the Pixel case supports wireless charging, and the S25 case offers quick access to Galaxy AI.

Cases are available for pre-order at a special launch price of $99 until March 21st, after which the price increases to $139. Shipping dates vary by model.

Remember Clicks? The iPhone keyboard accessory that can help you relive the early 2000's Blackberry charm? Yep, the slab-like case that gives you access to a physical QWERTY keyboard on your latest iOS device. Upon the accessory's initial launch, it was only available for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it soon expanded to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 16 series.

Now, a little over a year later, Clicks has its sights set on the Android market.

For what it's worth, Clicks cases weren't limited to iPhones because of some OS-level lock — it was simply a matter of design, specifically tailored to all the supported iPhones' dimensions. Now, however, Clicks is releasing dedicated Android cases and users no longer need to slap an iPhone case on similarly sized Android phones just to take advantage of a physical keyboard (we did that with the Nothing Phone 1).

Here's the full list of new phones getting their own dedicated Clicks cases:

Motorola Razr (2024)

Motorola Razr+ (2024)

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S25

Same Clicks features as the iPhone, and more