Optillusion is a new indie developer that just released its first game today, and it's a doozy. This game is called Moncage, and it's a drop-dead gorgeous puzzler that offers a uniquely interesting mechanic. You see, the whole game takes place in a cube that you can rotate, and each side offers unique imagery. In order to solve the game's puzzles, you'll rotate this cube to line up the perspective of the cube's imagery. The goal? To collect photos of your perfectly aligned imagery, which reveals the story of the game. Moncage is an interactive optical illusion puzzle game, and not only is the presentation superb, but the gameplay is also a hoot that's perfect for play on a touchscreen.

To get a better idea of how Moncage plays, check out the trailer above. As you can see, each side of the cube offers differing imagery, but it's when you rotate the cube that you'll see some of these images line up. Connecting and collecting this imagery is your goal. It's a simple setup anyone can grasp quickly, which makes this an excellent release for kids and adults alike. Now, that's not to say the game is easy, as it is challenging to collect all of the game's photos. Luckily hints are available if you get stuck, and if that's not good enough, there are also optional video walkthroughs you can unlock.

Moncage is a premium release that retails for $4.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases. Controllers are not supported, but a controller isn't necessary since this is a game designed around touch controls. The game is perfectly playable on a Chromebook or a tablet using the touchscreen since the interaction comprises rotating a virtual cube in the middle of the screen.

So there it is. Moncage is an exclent indie game from Optillusion. The game is striking to look at, the touch controls are spot on, and solving the game's puzzles offers a sense of accomplishment that few mobile games match. Sure, mobile games may get a bad wrap, but there are still some gems out there, and Moncage is easily one of them. So if you're looking for something to pass the time that's actually challenging and fun, feel free to grab a copy of Moncage through the Play Store widget below.

