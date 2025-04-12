MagSafe is now on Android. Defined in 2023, the Qi2 wireless charging standard is based on Apple's technology. It allows Android phone makers to add a wireless charger and magnetic connector combo to their products, making them compatible with an array of accessories like the best Qi2 wireless chargers.

However, browsing through the hundreds of MagSafe and Qi2 accessories on the market makes you realize that MagSafe and Qi2 are not only for making wireless charging more convenient. A magnetic connector on your phone, whether it's built into it or its case, lets you snap on various useful gizmos and gadgets you probably didn't know existed. This article puts the spotlight on them.

8 1TB external SSD

Expand your phone's storage