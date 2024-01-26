Adobe Document Cloud is a cloud storage service for storing and accessing PDF files remotely. It's included in Adobe's collection of tools and mobile apps for working with PDF files and other documents. You can use these tools wherever you are on most devices. Adobe Document Cloud is included in the Adobe Creative Cloud package. Canceling your Creative Cloud subscription cancels the benefits gained with Document Cloud.

We explain what's included in Adobe Document Cloud, what you can do with it, and how to get it. All integrated services are available as browser apps or through the Play Store, so you can use most of your subscription from any of our favorite Chromebooks.

What is Adobe Document Cloud?

Adobe Document Cloud links Adobe's cloud-based PDF tools, like Adobe Acrobat. While other cloud storage options let you open and share PDFs across multiple devices, Adobe Document Cloud allows you to edit PDFs through tools like Adobe Acrobat.

You can use Document Cloud to open PDF documents, sign them, and share them from anywhere on any compatible device. It also integrates with One Drive and Google Drive, so you can edit files stored there without moving them between cloud storage locations.

Document Cloud also includes tools for tracking and managing signatures, submitting forms, and scanning documents. Its storage options aren't exclusive to PDFs, but most services revolve around editing and managing PDFs.

What services work with Document Cloud?

Adobe Document Cloud is integrated with many Adobe products. You can use Document Cloud to share PDFs between these services and access them as long as you sign in with the same Adobe ID.

Adobe Acrobat Pro

If you've worked with a PDF document, you've probably used Adobe Acrobat. This is a free app, but Document Cloud supports the features in the Pro version. You can edit text and images, create forms, collect signatures, send e-signature requests, and create documents with Adobe Express.

Adobe Express is a content creation tool similar to Canva. It's designed for creating mobile-friendly content from pre-designed templates (for example, Instagram posts, TikToks, and photo editing). You can also use it to edit PDFs. It is not an advanced photo editing tool like Photoshop.

Adobe Acrobat Sign

Adobe Acrobat Sign is a tool for signing digital documents. You can collect digital signatures, bulk send documents for signing, create customized signature requests, and get real-time updates on documents sent for signatures. Document Cloud is integrated with the mobile Adobe Acrobat Sign app.

Adobe Acrobat Reader

Adobe Acrobat Reader is a free service designed for reading PDF documents, signing forms, and commenting on documents. It doesn't have Adobe Acrobat Pro's editing features. You can view, print, comment on, and export PDFs from Reader.

Adobe Acrobat Reader is free to use. While it might seem redundant if you have access to Adobe Acrobat Pro, the mobile Acrobat Reader Android and iOS app is where you can access Acrobat Pro features. You must sign in with an Adobe ID from your mobile device to unlock Acrobat Pro functionality. Files opened in Acrobat Reader on desktop and mobile can be saved to Document Cloud and opened on other devices.

The Adobe Fill & Sign app is being retired, and the features moved to Acrobat Reader.

Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan is a mobile app for scanning physical documents into multiple file formats, including PDF, PNG, and JPEG. Adobe Scan is free to download. An Adobe Document Cloud subscription unlocks the ability to combine scans, export PDFs to Microsoft Word or PowerPoint, and more.

How much does Adobe Document Cloud cost?

Adobe Document Cloud is free to use. However, you must sign in with an Adobe ID to fill in, sign, share, and comment on PDF files for free.

You need an Adobe Acrobat subscription to use Adobe Document Cloud's functionality. This increases your cloud storage capacity from 2GB to 100GB. You can't increase your capacity beyond 100GB.

Adobe Acrobat is available in two pricing tiers, Standard and Pro. Standard costs $12.99 a month, and Pro costs $19.99 a month.

The Adobe website contains a full breakdown of everything included in your subscription. On top of everything included in Standard, a Pro subscription lets you:

Scan documents and turn them into editable, searchable PDFs.

Redacting tools.

PDF comparison.

Branding tools.

Turn PDF forms into web forms.

How to find your files with Adobe Document Cloud

Files stored in Adobe Document Cloud can be found at documentcloud.adobe.com. This website allows you to view and work on PDFs from your browser. You need an Adobe Acrobat subscription to make advanced edits.

Click the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner of your screen and select Documents from the sidebar to view your documents. You can sort documents by title, owner, and sharing status. You can also access files stored in OneDrive and Google Drive underneath the Other Storage heading.

The sidebar is where you access tools to convert documents between file types, edit PDFs, and add signatures. Clicking a document displays tools for editing and signing documents from your browser.

Use Adobe Document Cloud to access and edit your PDFs anywhere

Whether you need to submit an electronic signature, check if a form is correct, or read a document, the Adobe Document Cloud services make this as streamlined as possible when working across multiple devices.

If you're tired of Adobe's confusing product names and subscriptions, try one of these alternative methods for scanning documents on Android.